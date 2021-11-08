CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Whitecaps Tie Sounders 1-1 for 1st Playoff Spot Since 2017

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld pulled Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied the...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Winless in Seattle: Seattle Sounders 1, LA Galaxy 1

The LA Galaxy may not have been able to clinch the playoffs with a win on the road tonight, but three points, against one of the conference’s best teams, would make Decision Day a whole lot less anxious. A loss, would leave them not only needing a win Sunday, but possibly needing help to keep their season alive. However, for the third straight match, the G’s failed to do enough to put themselves in a more comfortable position, with the match against the Seattle Sounders ending in a 1-1 draw.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gauld
Person
Fredy Montero
USA Today

Morris returns, but Sounders held to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

SEATTLE (AP) — Not that he forget the sound, but Jordan Morris took a moment to appreciate noise when he stepped back on the field in a Seattle Sounders uniform. “It's been almost two years since I played in front of fans, so that was a special moment,” Morris said.
MLS
Derrick

Fall scores in first half, LAFC plays Whitecaps to 1-1 draw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mamadou Fall scored in first-half stoppage time and LAFC played the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. The result means the Portland Timbers have clinched a playoff berth. The Whitecaps (12-9-12) need a point against Seattle on Sunday to clinch, and LAFC (12-12-9) is in a must-win situation versus Colorado on Decision Day.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Still alive, barely: LAFC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

There were plenty of scenarios coming into the match, but one constant remained. LAFC had to win. In a six pointer against the Vancouver Whitecaps, and a spot in the postseason on the line, the black and gold needed the win at home if they wanted to keep control of their destiny heading into Decision Day. Despite not getting the win, they were able to avoid the loss, finishing the match in a somewhat disappointing, 1-1 draw.
MLS
Seattle Times

Sounders’ winless streak reaches five in 1-1 draw with L.A. Galaxy

If there’s a worse way to head into the postseason, the Sounders FC have one more match to sink to those depths. As of Monday, the once fearsome club is winless in their past five games. Compounding the losses and lackluster results are the missed opportunities. Seattle had a chance...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitecaps#Seattle Sounders#Vancouver#Sporting Kansas City#Ap#The Seattle Sounders 1 1
sportstalkline.com

Whitecaps At LAFC Get A Valuable Point On The Road In A 1-1 Draw

The Whitecaps at LAFC was able to score first and hold on to leave LA with an important point. It moves Vanni Sartini and Vancouver one step closer to the MLS Playoffs. A win and they were in but the home side had other thoughts as they were looking to keep their own playoff hopes alive.
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps 11/2/21

Despite a second-half surge, the Vancouver Whitecaps held LAFC to a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium Tuesday evening. LAFC have kept their 2021 Audi MLS Playoff hopes alive with a point at home while Vancouver will have to wait until Decision Day on Sunday, November 7 to find out if they will clinch a berth in the postseason. The Whitecaps would have clinched with three points on the night, but a draw pushes everything to the final matchday of the season for both sides. Going into Decision Day, the Whitecaps will only need a point to clinch a playoff spot whereas LAFC is in must-win territory.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Sounders focused on using Decision Day against Vancouver Whitecaps as launching pad for Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

It all comes down to this. The Seattle Sounders head north of the border to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps (3:00 p.m. PT; FOX 13+, KUNS, Prime Video, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM) at BC Place on Sunday in the club’s final match of the MLS regular season. Seattle enters the fixture against one of its oldest rivals one point clear atop the West, while the hosts are arguably the most in-form team in the league and will be fighting to clinch a spot in the postseason after spending most of the year at the bottom of the standings.
MLS
KESQ

Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville and secure a playoff spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help the New York Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville and clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season. The seventh-seeded Red Bulls play at No. 2 seed Philadelphia in the first round. No. 3 seed Nashville will host to sixth-seeded Orlando City. Hany Mukhtar blasted a free kick from just outside the area on the left side that appeared to deflect off a Red Bulls player into the net to make it 1-1 in the 37th minute.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ex-Whitecaps Women’s Players Want MLS Findings to Go Public

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A group of former players for the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team says it welcomes Major League Soccer’s investigation into how the club handled allegations of abuse, and wants the findings to be made public. The Professional Footballers Association Canada released a statement on behalf of former players from the 2008 and 2011 women’s teams Monday. Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster says he fully supports the requests and will “do everything that is necessary” to support the investigation.
MLS
Atlantic City Press

Union's 1-1 tie at New York City FC is just enough to earn No. 2 playoff seed

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Union scored early and barely held on late in a 1-1 tie with New York City FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Combined with the New York Red Bulls’ 1-1 tie at Nashville SC, the Union ended the regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference.
MLS
KESQ

NYCFC ties Union 1-1, secures No. 4 seed in playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín “Taty” Castellanos scored his 19th goal of the season to give short-handed New York City FC a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Sunday. NYCFC also clinched a home game against No. 5 seed Atlanta United in the first round of the MLS playoffs, and Castellanos won the Golden Boot. Fourth-seeded New York City played a man down after 24-year-old Gedion Zelalem was shown a red card in the 21st minute. Kacper Przybylko scored for Philadelphia in the 26th minute. The second-seeded Union play No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls in the first round.
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC finishes second in West with 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-9, 60 points) battled Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-9-13, 49 points) to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at BC Place in downtown Vancouver. Since Decision Day was implemented in 2015, Seattle closed its regular season away from home for the first time, securing the Cascadia Cup in the process. With seven points against both Vancouver and Portland on the season, Sounders FC retains the regional title as the top team in the Pacific Northwest. Sunday’s match also held major implications for the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, as Brian Schmetzer’s side finishes the campaign in second place, securing a first-round matchup with Real Salt Lake, who earned a playoff berth at the death by scoring a 95th-minute winner at Sporting Kansas City. Postseason dates, kickoff times and broadcast details are being announced by MLS in the coming days.
MLS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Playoff-bound Timbers Down Austin FC 3-0 on Decision Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco’s goal in the 53rd minute was the final tally in the playoff-bound Portland Timbers' 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday in the final regular-season game. The Timbers already clinched the fourth spot in the standings with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. As a result, Portland will open the playoffs with a home match against Minnesota, which played to a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy. Austin had been eliminated before Sunday's game. Portland set a club record for most wins in a season.
MLS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Larson Seeks to Cap Comeback Season With NASCAR Championship

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Larson has made the most of his second chance in NASCAR. He will race Sunday for the championship at Phoenix Raceway. He never expected to be in this position after he was fired four races into the 2020 season for using a racial slur. Larson used his time in exile to return to sprint car racing while also working on self-improvement. Hendrick Motorsports offered him his second chance and Larson has won a NASCAR-high nine races this year. He's also stepped up his charitable initiatives and has become Hendrick's face of its community programs.
MOTORSPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Eberle Nets Kraken’s 1st Hat Trick, Seattle Tops Buffalo 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in franchise history by scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo's third straight loss on its West Coast swing. Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak as Eberle posted the fourth hat trick of his career.
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

PGA Tour Champions Wraps up 2-year Super Season in Phoenix

The PGA Tour Champions heads to the end of its two-year “super season" with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. That's where the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup will be decided. Bernhard Langer is the top seed in the 36-man field. The PGA Tour holds the Houston Open, which doesn't have anyone from the top 10 in the world. The headliners are Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. The LPGA Tour plays the Pelican Women's Championship, and the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe qualify for the final event.
PHOENIX, AZ
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
221
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy