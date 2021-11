For the longest time, the only types of flour in my life were all-purpose and wheat. I had no idea that fruit and vegetable flours existed, or that they would even hold up in a recipe … until I tried apple flour. The cold weather was making me crave baked goods, so I poked around the pantry and pulled out some apple flour I had bought a few weeks ago out of curiosity. I followed a recipe on the back of the package for chocolate chip cookies, spooned out the dough, and popped a tray into the oven. They were delicious! The flour gave the cookies a soft, fluffy texture, and I couldn’t taste a trace of apple.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO