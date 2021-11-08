CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hock lameness in horses

By Jodi Henke
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's such a shame when a beautiful, athletic horse is affected by hock lameness in his hind legs and then he can't run or jump anymore. This is a common malady in performance horses that push from their hind end, stressing the hock joints. Doug Novick specializes in horse...

www.agriculture.com

fortscott.biz

Not all Horses are Alike

When I was about seven years old, my Dad borrowed our neighbor’s Shetland pony for the evening. When I mounted that thing, he was totally uncontrollable and headed for every low-lying branch on our place. He dragged me off his back and I landed hard on the ground seven times. That Shetland had a mean streak a mile long and by the end of the night I pretty-much hated him.
ANIMALS
timesvirginian.com

Horses 101 by Nan Edwards

When it comes to getting on a horse, there’s a lot of things you are best off not learning first-hand, but instead from other folks’ experiences. Some people just have it down and it looks like their horses are patient and calm about the effortless way their riders step up there. Others can be seen hopping along on one leg while the horse begins the ride without them. This can lead to some undesired endings, that’s for sure!
ANIMALS
equitrader-online.co.uk

Tetanus in Horses

With all the recent hype about Equine Influenza following the UK-wide outbreak, equine vaccines are at the forefront of many of our minds. Although equestrian venues and governing bodies will focus on the influenza component of your vaccine record when you turn up to compete, it is equally important to the health of your horse that tetanus cover is kept up-to-date.
ANIMALS
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Horses, ‘Hot’ Feeds, Misconceptions

Make the best choice you can to give your horse a balanced diet. — Over the years, I have worked for several horse trainers. Each barn had its own program in regard to training, routines and, of course, feed. Some trainers had their horses on schedules of feeding that entailed only forage (grass hay, alfalfa or a mixture of both) in the mornings and evenings, with “lunch” being supplement time: grain and various other supplements. Others fed forage and supplements simultaneously, morning and evening. Some fed only forage, with no supplements at all, with the exception of a few special needs horses. In all cases, these were training programs that saw horses being trained rigorously, with lots of exercise.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Lameness#Hock#Arthritis#Back Pain
towncarolina.com

Horse Around

In its early days, Aiken attracted some of America’s scions of industry with its mild winters. Families with names such as Whitney, Vanderbilt, and Astor created a “Winter Colony” here, fueled by William Aiken’s rail line that chugged into the area in 1833. Many of those wealthy families brought their horses with them, and Gilded Age trappings like private clubs, equestrian sports, and golf courses became de rigueur in the “Newport of the South.”
ANIMALS
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Horse briefs

Doug Payne will conduct a two-part jumping clinic Nov. 20 to 21 in Hume. The highest-placed American event rider at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Payne will teach levels ranging from intro to preliminary. He’ll work on show jumping exercises on Saturday and cross-country skills on Sunday. An indoor arena is available for one or both days if the weather requires it.
ANIMALS
primepublishers.com

HALLOWEEN HORSE SHOW

Another farm in Woodbury held its annual fun filled Halloween Horse Show on Sunday, October 31 hosted by trainers Sue Peterson and Cyndi Jaret. Fun, family and candy ruled the day. The festivities were topped off by a costume parade. After not being able to hold the show last year due to covid issues, all the horses, ghosts and goblins were thrilled to be back. Pictured (from left), farm/owner-trainer Sue Peterson, 5-year old Millie Slason aboard Just Terrific, Nonnewaug freshman Chloe Walsh and trainer Cyndi Jaret.
WOODBURY, CT
