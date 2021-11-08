CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Eternals’ Tests the Faith of Superheroes, Fans, and Marvel

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Eternals.]. Eternals is a movie about characters trying to kill God. There’s other stuff going on as well about love, family, devotion, and human civilization, but the core conflict is about God’s creations going against the will of their creator, and the final fight...

collider.com

TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Star Lauren Ridloff on Playing Marvel’s First Deaf Superhero and the Need to ‘Normalize Subtitles’

When Lauren Ridloff saw Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” for the first time at a special screening on the Disney lot in October, the actor began to cry before the movie had even started. The COVID pandemic had delayed the Chloé Zhao film for a full year, but for Ridloff — the first deaf actor ever to play a superhero in a studio feature film — the wait had been much longer. “It felt like it was a lifetime of waiting,” Ridloff told Variety, through the use of an American Sign Language interpreter. “I didn’t really see anyone like myself ever represented on...
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
Insider

'Eternals' star Brian Tyree Henry thought Marvel was going to ask him to lose weight to play a superhero. He was shocked to hear the director say, 'We want you exactly as you are.'

Brian Tyree Henry plays the superhero Phastos in Marvel's "Eternals." When cast, Henry thought he was going to have to lose weight to take on the role. He was taken aback when the director told him he didn't have to change anything about himself. When joining "Eternals," Brian Tyree Henry...
WEIGHT LOSS
Gemma Chan
Person
Richard Madden
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Eternals: where can I watch the new Marvel movie?

How can you watch Eternals? After a year of delays Marvel’s new superhero film is finally coming out, and needless to say, every marvel fan is anxious to see it. Helmed by Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, the science fiction movie is one of the studio’s most ambitious projects to date, telling the story of immortal superheroes defending the world from one of its biggest threats since Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
houstonmirror.com

How to watch Marvel's 'Eternals' for free: Is 'Eternals' streaming-

When you love something, you fight for it. Experience Marvel Studios' #Eternals only in theaters November 5. If you're amped to see the next chapter of the MCU, here's how you can watch Eternals as soon as possible. Fans won't have long to wait for Eternals' premiere on Disney+. If you want to watch Eternals at home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Eternals Director Chloé Zhao On Superhero Movies As The New Westerns, Examining Humanity Through Marvel [Interview]

There's something about the great open expanse of the American West that captured Chloé Zhao's imagination. The endless possibilities, the romance of the untamed wild, the tininess of humanity in the face of the grandness of nature. It's something that Zhao has explored in her exquisite award-winning indie films like "The Rider" and "Nomadland." And it's a characteristic that Zhao brings over with her to direct Marvel's "Eternals."
MOVIES
kcrw.com

‘Eternals’ is Marvel’s first film with a love scene and same-sex kiss. Will comic fans show up?

The new movie “Eternals” opens this weekend and with it, Marvel hopes it can launch a series of films as successful as the “Avengers.” But there’s been skepticism from fans about the new movie, which introduces new characters and is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. Her previous films “The Rider” and “Nomadland” were critically acclaimed indies — this is her first time taking on a big budget superhero movie.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Marvel Springs Two Eternals Post Credit Scenes, Raises Fans’ Hope For More

Just like every other Marvel movie that came before it, Marvel Studios’ Eternals has post-credits scenes that you HAVE to watch if you’d like to know what’s next for our heroes. With not one, but two post-credit scenes, fans can expect to be heavily teased for future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.
MOVIES
TIME

How the Eternals Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, as this month sees the release of Eternals , the 26th entry in the massive franchise, directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao . As with the previous MCU movie, September’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Eternals focuses on heroes who haven’t been a part of the film universe until now, and as such, casual moviegoers might not know who the titular Eternals are. (Heck, the average comics reader might not be super familiar with them.)
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Eternals: Forget Harry Styles’ Eros, Marvel Film’s Post-Credit Scene Hides A Secret Superhero Cameo That You Definitely Missed! (SPOILER ALERT)

Before we go ahead, this article deals with some major SPOILERS from Marvel’s new release Eternals. So if you are planning to see Chloe Zhao’s upcoming movie and want to avoid major revelations, kindly do not read ahead. Just like avoiding the Wiki page of the movie. Eternals brings a new set of superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the titular Eternals team who are super-powered celestial beings in hibernation on Earth for centuries. The primary team consists of Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Ajak (Salma Hayek). Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Blue Beetle’, ‘The Eternals’ Writers are Penning the Next Generation of Superhero Stories

For the annual Next Gen issue— celebrating the onscreen and behind-the-scenes talent that is taking over the industry— THR rounded up writers crafting the next generation of superheroes for DC and Marvel. It’s been over a decade since Iron Man and The Dark Knight hit theaters in 2008, bringing with them a new era in superhero storytelling. Now, the landscape looks very different, with comic book heroes and villains reflecting the diversity of their audiences, populating prestige television and the awards race. Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals), Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange 2), Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle), and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Marvel's Eternals Sets up an MCU Sequel

Full warning: We're talking Marvel's Eternals spoilers below! As with any new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals has its fair share of set-up for what will come next. The film not only introduces a fresh group of heroes that will no doubt appear in other Marvel projects, despite not really interacting with other Marvel characters in the pages of their comics, but also brings in other heroes that aren't Eternals, teases even more that aren't seen, and adds a huge wrinkle to the cosmic side of the MCU. We'll break it all down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Eternals Sets Up Marvel's Horror Slate and the Midnight Sons

After waiting the past two months, Marvel Studios released the latest film on its slate, and it's a flick that may have been one of the studio's most important entries yet. Chloe Zhao's Eternals carried a hefty runtime and with it, enough teases to set up what many would consider a whole handful of new properties. That includes a teaser in one post-credits scene that could go a long way in finally introducing horror into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Eternals Ending: How a mysterious voice sets up a huge Marvel character

There’s a lot to unpack in the Eternals ending, so below fans will be able to find everything there is to know about the finale and how it sets up Eternals 2 — plus, whose voice was at the end of Eternals and how they relate to and set up a major Marvel hero and character. The full Eternals post-credits scenes are explained below too, so fans fresh off of watching the movie with burning questions can find the answers.
COMICS

