UPPER TOWNSHIP — Shoppers were cleared from the ShopRite in Marmora on Tuesday afternoon after alarms warned of elevated levels of carbon monoxide. About 4 p.m., the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Division of EMS were dispatched to the building, where they confirmed elevated carbon monoxide levels throughout the building. Carbon monoxide has no smell and cannot be seen, but breathing it in can cause headaches, dizziness, confusion or even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO