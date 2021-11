Wolf Entertainment's Wolf Society is a new kind of digital membership that fuses elements of story-based gaming with the blockchain. Members have the ability to purchase limited-edition NFTs hosted on the Curio marketplace that hold the clues to original cold cases created by the company. These clues may take the form of video, audio or text, and these collectibles hold the key to cracking the case. As such, they can be traded with other members in order to gather more clues and get a better sense of the overall story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO