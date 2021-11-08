CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ketchup From Mars? Heinz Project Shows Tomatoes Can Be Grown In Martian Environment

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is literally going out of this world with its newest condiment: the Heinz Tomato Ketchup Marz Edition, made with tomatoes grown by recreating similar soil, temperature and water conditions on Earth to those found on Mars. What Happened: According to the company, the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Antarctic bacteria live on air and make their own water using hydrogen as fuel

Humans have only recently begun to think about using hydrogen as a source of energy, but bacteria in Antarctica have been doing it for a billion years. We studied 451 different kinds of bacteria from frozen soils in East Antarctica and found most of them live by using hydrogen from the air as a fuel. Through genetic analysis, we also found these bacteria diverged from their cousins in other continents approximately a billion years ago. These incredible microorganisms come from ice-free desert soils north of the Mackay Glacier in East Antarctica. Few higher plants or animals can prosper in this environment,...
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heinz Tomato Ketchup#Martian Soil#Kraft Heinz Co Lrb#Khc#Redhouse#Biodome
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Biosphere 2 to add life on LEO

Recently, the National Science Foundation awarded Biosphere 2's Landscape Evolution Observatory a $3.5 million grant to study how life grows in certain landscapes, particularly those impacted by fires or volcanic eruptions.
CELL PHONES
fox29.com

Would you eat ketchup from Mars?

PHILADELPHIA - Heinz partnered up with the Aldrin Space Institute at Florida Institute of Technology to see how tomatoes grow in Martian soil. The soil is not actually from Mars, but we understand what Martian soil is like because of NASA expeditions to the red planet. It turns out the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Heinz introduces new ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup

PITTSBURGH — Heinz has unveiled a new product that has its sights set on space. According to Heinz, their Tomato Ketchup Marz Edition was made using tomatoes grown on Earth, but in conditions designed to simulate Mars. Soil, temperature, and water conditions on the Red Planet were all factors in growing the tomatoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

Behold the Ketchup Made With Tomatoes Grown Under Mars-Like Conditions

If we can’t go to Mars yet, why not bring Mars to us in one way or another? That seems to be what Heinz had in his mind when he came up with the “Marz Edition” ketchup. And what better idea could someone possibly come up with when it comes to promoting the idea of harvesting on the Red Planet one day? Because let’s face it: who on Earth doesn’t like ketchup?
FOOD & DRINKS
fit.edu

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ Ketchup Made Possible by Florida Tech Science

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Remember those potatoes Matt Damon’s character in The Martian worked so hard to grow while trying to survive on Mars? A Florida Tech astrobiologist, in concert with a global food company, has developed the perfect accompaniment. Say hello to Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Marz Edition. The end result...
FLORIDA STATE
Universe Today

We Now Know Exactly Which Crater the Martian Meteorites Came From

Mars is still quite mysterious, despite all we’ve learned about the planet in recent years. We still have a lot to learn about its interior and surface evolution and how changes affected the planet’s history and habitability. Fortunately, an impact on the red planet sent clues to Earth in the form of meteorites.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Marz Edition: Heinz Creates 'Out-Of-This-World' Martian Ketchup

Future Mars astronauts don't need to worry about the perfect sauce to pair their favorite food with because Heinz has just created a Martian tomato ketchup dubbed Marz Edition. The Kraft Heinz Company announced the creation of the "out-of-this-world" ketchup in a statement Monday. A result of two years' worth...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Gebrüder Weiss Mars Logistics Project Completed

The 13th International Mars Analog Mission Amadee-20, supported by Gebrüder Weiss as the official logistics partner, was successfully completed in Israel at the end of October. A team of trainees from the international transport and logistics service provider had organized the transport of the mission equipment from Innsbruck to the test site in the Negev Desert, where a manned Mars expedition under isolation conditions in the Martian-like landscape was simulated by the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF), together with a six-person crew.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nanowerk.com

An artificial material that can sense, adapt to its environment

(Nanowerk News) Move over, Hollywood — science fiction is getting ready to leap off the big screen and enter the real world. While recent science fiction movies have demonstrated the power of artificially intelligent computer programs, such as the fictional character J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Avenger film series, to make independent decisions to carry out a set of actions, these imagined movie scenarios could now be closer to becoming a reality.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Making Martian Rocket BioFuel on Mars

Researchers at Georgia Tech developed a concept that could make future astronauts launch back to Earth from Mars using Martian fuel. The bioproduction process would use three resources native to the red planet: carbon dioxide, sunlight, and frozen water. It would also include transporting two microbes to Mars. The first would be cyanobacteria (algae), which would take CO2 from the Martian atmosphere and use sunlight to create sugars. An engineered E. coli, which would be shipped from Earth, would convert those sugars into a Mars-specific propellant for rockets and other propulsion devices. The Martian propellant, which is called 2,3-butanediol, is currently in existence, can be created by E. coli, and, on Earth, is used to make polymers for production of rubber.
ASTRONOMY
pasadenanow.com

How You Can Help NASA Explore Mars From Your Couch

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is seeking citizen scientists to help improve the algorithm used to help Mars rovers navigate the Red Planet by looking at the more than 155,000 images sent back thus far by the Perseverance Rover and labeling features of interest. The AI4Mars program allows the public to...
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy