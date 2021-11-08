Luke Combs may debut new song at the CMA Awards

Adele debuted three new songs from her upcoming album “30” during her CBS television special on Sunday night: “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.”
Adele has been teasing “Hold On” in a trailer for the special as well as an Amazon Christmas advertisement.
The special, titled “Adele: One Night Only,” also included a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, billed as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.” Those were indeed the topics the pair discussed while seated in a rose garden wearing almost-matching white outfits.
The music in...
Comments / 0