CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran turns NYC hotel into English pub to celebrate ‘= (Equals)’

By Syndicated Content
wxerfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran celebrated the success of his number-one album, = (Equals), by transforming a New York City hotel into a traditional English pub this past weekend. Ed teamed with Spotify to turn The Bowery...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Ed Sheeran Thought He Was Gay Growing Up

Ed Sheeran is getting candid. The ‘Shivers’ hitmaker is now revealing why he thought was gay growing up. Speaking to the Dutch podcast ‘Man Man Man,’ Sheeran explained that he’d never felt “hugely masculine,” and wasn’t into stereotypically masculine things like cars. “I have a definite feminine side, to the...
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ shows maturity in his lyrics but not in his sound

Four years after his last smash hit album, Ed Sheeran came back with his fifth studio album Equals. The album features 14 new tracks including two singles he released during the summer, “Bad Habits,” a hit made for clubbing, and “Shivers,” the next possible “Shape of You.” Both singles dominated the charts for several weeks which isn’t unusual for Sheeran’s singles.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ed Sheeran, Meh

At first, I hoped Ed Sheeran could be contained. Nine years ago, shortly after Sheeran got his big spotlight moment on Taylor Swift’s Red, “The A Team” — a saccharine folk-pop ballad from the English singer-songwriter’s debut album + (plus), which had already blown up in his native country — established him as a pop-radio force in America as well. Dude was obnoxiously cloying, and his music was corny even at its best, so I crossed my fingers that he’d go away soon. When Sheeran started rapping and working with producers like Pharrell on 2014’s x (multiply), I suspected it would be his downfall, but no, it made him a much bigger star. He pushed all the way to the center of mainstream pop with 2017’s ÷ (divide), even daring to incorporate dancehall into his sound on the smash hit “Shape Of You.” He duetted with Beyoncé — and she was the one who needed him to get back to #1. He headlined stadiums, performing solo with just a guitar and a looping pedal. And in 2019, he took a victory lap with No.6 Collaborations Project, an LP with all-star rappers and singers on every track.
MUSIC
Brenham Banner-Press

Ed Sheeran loves dancing to S Club 7

Ed Sheeran loves dancing to S Club 7's music whilst in fancy dress. The ‘Bad Habits’ singer sometimes lets loose to some cheesy music, such as the British pop group, whose hits include 'Reach', 'Don't Stop Movin'' and 'Have You Ever'. The 30-year old singer told Dave Berry on Absolute...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ed Sheeran and Elton John speak every day

Ed Sheeran says Elton John has become an integral part of his life. The Grammy winner spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about his new album, "=" and Sheeran shared that John has been calling him "every single morning" since his longtime friend and music executive Michael Gudinski died in March.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran scores fifth UK number one with ‘= (Equals),’ outsells the rest of the Top 30 combined

Ed Sheeran‘s new album = (Equals) has blasted into the top of the U.K. albums chart with the biggest opening week for an album in the U.K. this year. = (Equals), which gives Ed his fifth number-one album in the U.K., sold 139,000 copies in its first week. That may not sound like a lot, but to put things in perspective, it outsold every other album in the Top 30 combined. Not only is it the biggest sales week for an album this year in the U.K., but it’s also the biggest since Ed’s last album, ÷ (Divide), came out in 2017.
ENTERTAINMENT
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Cleared To Perform On ‘SNL’

Ed Sheeran was on TODAY via Zoom. He confirmed with the hosts that all is well as he prepares to leave London for New York for his appearance on SNL. He apologized for not being in studio with the hosts. I meant to be there in person today but obviously...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#The Bowery Hotel#Abc Audio#English
Showbiz411

Pop Fizz: Ed Sheeran’s “Equals” Debuts Almost 30% Lower than Last Release, Adele Single Returns to Number 1

The numbers are in for the week. Ed Sheeran’s “Equals” debuts at number 1 today, but sales are 30% lower than than his last release. “Equals” came in at 123,000 copies sold, vs. “No. 6 Collaborations” project from July 2019 which sold 173,000 copies the week it came out. The latter album had a lot of guest stars, the new one is all Ed.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Ed Sheeran Earns Fourth Number One Album With ‘Equals’

Ed Sheeran has scored his fourth number one album with =. Sheeran’s latest work reportedly moved 118,000 units during its first week. Billboard reports that songs from his album were streamed upwards of 60 million times, accounting for 47,000 sales. Following closely behind, Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy earned the second...
CELEBRITIES
nique.net

Sheeran follows his own formula with ‘Equals’

Ed Sheeran’s fourth solo album “=,” released on Oct. 29, is his first in four years. After his “Divide” tour ended in 2019, Sheeran was unsure of his future in music. He had settled down and became a husband and a father. He wanted to commit time to his daughter and wife.
MUSIC
lanthorn.com

Ed Sheeran sacrifices sincerity for streams on “=”

From a shy, 20-year-old singer-songwriter to new parent and Grammy winner, Ed Sheeran’s journey – both personal and professional – has always been authentically documented through his music. The England native released the fourth entry into his ongoing string of mathematic-titled albums, “=”, in 2021, ten years after his 2011 debut, “+”. Sheeran’s discography coincides with the timeline of many Lakers’ lives, from the beginning of our adolescences well into our college careers. His debut’s introverted, awkwardly heartfelt lyrics resonated heavily with his then-younger fanbase.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “=” by Ed Sheeran

You can’t judge an album by a single song when it comes to Ed Sheeran. What makes his new album “=” remarkable is the assortment of styles represented in the total 48 minutes of listening, highlighting Sheeran’s ability to do it all: pop, rap, acoustic, a cappella and more. The...
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Ed Sheeran wins big as MTV EMAs celebrate the LGBT community

Saweetie hosted the showpiece event in the Hungarian capital and led the support for the LGBT community. Ed Sheeran secured two major wins at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest as stars joined together to celebrate the LGBT community. The British singer-songwriter won the best artist award, claiming...
CELEBRITIES
coast1045.com

Check out Ed Sheeran’s performance on NPR‘s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ series

Ed Sheeran appeared as the featured musical guest on the latest edition of NPR‘s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert video series. Sheeran performed a five-song set with a backing band curated by critically acclaimed producer, songwriter, and musical director Adam Blackstone. The 30-year-old Sheeran kicked off the concert with his single...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Debuts at No. 1 In Australia With ‘=’

Ed Sheeran wouldn’t be denied the Australian chart crown with = (Equals) (via Atlantic/Warner), which blasts to No. 1 on the national survey. With his latest feat, Sheeran earns a fifth leader on the ARIA Albums Chart, following + (August 2012), x (June 2014), ÷ ( March 2017) and No. 6 Collaborations Project (July 2019).
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Ed Sheeran's 'Equals' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Though 2019 saw a full-length release from Ed Sheeran, with his all-collab No.6 Collaborations Project set, it's been four years since he's released an album in his solo-showcase (and arithmetic symbol-named) series: 2017's ÷ (Divide), which marked the greatest success of his career to date and confirmed his status as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy