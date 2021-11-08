Draining the farm pond

Lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2.55 bathroom contemporary town home in sought after Burke Centre situated towards the end of a cul-de-sac, which backs up to the Conservancy, providing tons of greenspace for outdoor activities. Gleaming hardwoods greet you at the foyer and carry through the kitchen area leading to the living room. Walk out from the living to the rear deck which provides a private setting in a serene oasis. Open concept great for entertaining. Upper level boasts two impressive bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. The secondary bedroom can easily be converted into two separate bedrooms to create a 3 bedroom layout if desired. The 3rd bedroom (den) is located in the lower level along with an expansive recreation room. Freshly painted and new carpet. Two assigned parking spots with ample guest parking. Located in the Burke Centre Conservancy you will enjoy all amenities including pools, basketball courts, jog/walk paths, tennis courts, and playgrounds with access to five different swimming pools for an incredible yearly rate of only $125 per family, and $75 individual, $30 annually for senior citizens. Minutes from multiple shopping centers, you+GGll always be able to run quick and easy errands. Enjoy Burke Lake park and Burke Lake golf center for those beautiful scenic views! To make your commuting a breeze you will find yourself minutes from the VRE station, MetroBus stop at the end of the street, and near major roads such as 66, 95, 395 & 495. Highly rated Fairfax County schools.

BURKE, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO