Draining the farm pond

By Jodi Henke
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Late fall and early winter is a good time for pond management, such as removing silt to make the pond deeper, vegetation control, or to get rid of unwanted fish species. This often requires draining some or all of the water. Bryan Swistock is an extension water quality specialist...

www.agriculture.com

