As a technologist witnessing a worldwide pandemic nearly 20 months in the making, I can profess that the use of communication technology has never been more important and widespread as it is today. Just two years ago, it was unheard of that individuals would video chat across campus for a meeting and certainly never with teams located within the same building. However today, video chatting within the same office space has become commonplace.

