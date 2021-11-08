CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The billionaires' tax that Elon Musk hates so much would raise $557 billion over a decade, according to nonpartisan committee

By Juliana Kaplan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIFFD_0cqEuiM300
Elon Musk would pay an estimated $50 billion under the billionaires' tax. Picture Alliance/Getty Images
  • A proposal to tax billionaires' stock gains would raise $557 billion over 10 years, a committee found.
  • Sen. Ron Wyden proposed the tax as a measure to offset Biden's planned social spending.
  • Some billionaires — like Leon Cooperman and Elon Musk — have come out swinging against it.

Elon Musk really doesn't like the idea of a new billionaires' tax, but it would raise $557 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden proposed a Billionaires Income Tax as a way to offset President Joe Biden's social spending package and greater equalize tax burden. According to his office, the first five years alone of the tax would bring in $346.2 billion of revenue from billionaires.

"This makes crystal clear the extent to which the tax code is simply not equipped to tax billionaires fairly, or ensure they pay any taxes at all," Wyden said in a statement. "Working Americans like nurses and firefighters are rightly disgusted by the status quo."

Musk looks at it differently, registering his opposition in late October on Twitter. "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you," he wrote.

The joint committee's finding means that Wyden's proposal alone would more than pay for the new spending from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that the House passed on Friday, which comes to $550 billion.

A White House analysis found that, with unrealized gains factored into income, the 400 wealthiest families in America pay just 8.2% in income taxes annually. This also means that those 400 families, whose wealth has grown massively during the pandemic, could pay for many of Americans' new roads, bridges, and broadband connections over the next decade.

For you

Wyden's proposal actually would target around 700 billionaires, all those that earn over $100 million annually, or hold at least $1 billion for three years. An analysis from economist Gabriel Zucman found that the top 10 billionaires alone would owe $275 billion under the proposal.

The ultrawealthy's taxes have come into greater focus this year

Wyden's proposal is not an outright wealth tax, but rather a reconsideration of income.

Specifically, the measure would tax the gains that assets like stocks accrue. Currently, gains are pretty much only taxed when someone opts to sell of their stocks; that's called a capital gain, and it's still taxed at a lower rate than income. Many of the ultrawealthy derive most of their income from their stock holdings gaining value — what's called unrealized gains — but they usually don't sell those massive portfolios, because that would trigger a tax burden.

A study from IRS researchers and academics found that the top 1% of Americans fail to report about a quarter of their income to the IRS. Income underreporting is nearly twice as high for the top 0.1%, which could account for billions in unreported taxes. A bombshell ProPublica report also revealed the extent to which America's wealthiest use the tax code in their favor and pay shockingly little in taxes, kickstarting discussions of potential tax reform.

Wyden's tax may not even make it into the final package working through Congress. House and Senate Democrats seemed to disagree on whether it would move forward, and it didn't appear in Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending framework, although Wyden told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig afterward, "this is not done."

The proposed tax has been hit with mixed reviews. Billionaire Leon Cooperman told Insider that it was "baloney" and probably unconstitutional. Nearly 250 millionaires, though, have called on Democrats to pass it.

In early November, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a Twitter poll to see if he should sell 10% of his stock in Tesla, writing: "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock." He said he'd "abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes." Under Wyden's proposal, Musk faces potentially $50 billion in taxes for the first five years.

Ultimately, the denizens of Twitter voted that Musk should sell. Wyden hit back on Twitter, saying that "whether or not the world's wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn't depend on the results of a Twitter poll." In response, Musk made a crude joke about Wyden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Q3ox_0cqEuiM300

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Gabriel Zucman
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

Elon Musk slams Bernie Sanders over billionaire tax debate

Tesla CEO and the world’s richest man Elon Musk slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders over his calls for billionaires to pay more in taxes before suggesting he may sell more Tesla stock — after he already shed almost $7 billion worth last week. “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Wealth Tax#Senate#Working Americans#White House
Inverse

Because of Twitter, Elon Musk is going to pay billions in taxes

Tesla works on software ... SpaceX gets hit with another delay… Elon Musk will pay taxes. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #272 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week. Last week,. , former SpaceX general counsel, about plans for a Mars constitution. This week,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Post

Elon Musk once again proves the need for a billionaire tax

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, would like us to think he takes personal finance and investment advice from Twitter. He recently polled his 63 million followers on the social media platform about whether he should sell part of his stake in Tesla. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he wrote. More than 3.5 million votes later, the sells decisively won.
ECONOMY
The Fiscal Times

Elon Musk’s $15 Billion Tax-the-Rich Question

Tesla founder Elon Musk –the richest person in the world — polled Twitter users on Saturday whether he should sell 10% of his stock in the company. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes,” he wrote. The question appeared to come in response to...
STOCKS
denvergazette.com

Son of ‘billionaire tax’ bill author backs Musk over father in wild Twitter spat

Sen. Ron Wyden's son criticized his father over his proposal to tax billionaires in a bizarre exchange involving Tesla founder Elon Musk. Adam Wyden, the Oregon Democrat's adult son, chimed in on a strange back and forth about taxes over the weekend that featured Musk, the world's wealthiest person, making a crass remark about the elder Wyden's appearance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

US senator gets insulted by Elon Musk in tiff over taxes — and his son takes Musk’s side

Elon Musk hurled a vulgar insult at a US senator in a bizarre Twitter exchange over taxes — and the lawmaker’s son jumped in to take the side of the Tesla tycoon. The dustup started when Sen. Ron Wyden — an Oregon Democrat who has been pushing a wealth tax to help pay for President Biden’s infrastructure spending plans — challenged Musk over taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

Elon Musk Just Tweeted Something Really Weird In Response to a Senator Calling for a Billionaire Income Tax (Weird Even for Elon Musk)

That bizarre question was Elon Musk’s reply to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) tweeting his support for an income tax on billionaires. On Saturday, Musk had tweeted about a proposal from some Democrats to tax unrealized gains, which would include profits from rising stock prices, even if the owner had not yet sold the stock. Under the current U.S. income tax code, taxable income is assessed on capital gains like stock only after the stock is sold.
INCOME TAX
GovExec.com

These Billionaires Received Taxpayer-Funded Stimulus Checks During the Pandemic

In March 2020, as the first wave of coronavirus infections all but shut down the U.S. economy, Congress responded with rare speed, passing a $2.2 trillion relief package called the CARES Act. The centerpiece of the law was an emergency payment to over 150 million American households that needed help.
NFL
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy