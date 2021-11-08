CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty vs Battlefield: The Decades-Long Rivalry Explained

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield and Call of Duty. One brought giant-scale all-out warfare to the mainstream. The other brought the mainstream to first-person shooters....

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and More Exciting Games Coming Out in November

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Weekly Japanese Game Releases: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Danganronpa Decadence, more

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Danganronpa Decadence are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that Gematsu will receive a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent using our “GEMATSU” coupon code.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Battlefield 2042 devs spend 3,600 words explaining how Portal works

Earlier this year, DICE unveiled Battlefield 2042’s Portal – a mode that lets players use maps, vehicles, and loadouts from across games in the series and fold in their own custom-made rulesets to create their own custom experiences, which can then be shared with other fans. Now, the devs have just shared a very detailed look at how this mode will work which is, I kid you not, well over 3,000 words long. So, buckle up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Titans#Fps#Call Of Duty Vanguard
PCGamesN

How long is the Call of Duty Vanguard campaign?

Wondering how long it takes to complete Call of Duty Vanguard’s campaign? Sledgehammer Games’ newest Call of Duty game takes place during WWII, and the campaign tells the story of the international special task force, Task Force One. Your mission as part of Task Force One is to thwart the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield Portal Explainer Reveals an Absurd Amount of Customisation

EA and DICE have offered an in-depth look at how Battlefield Portal, the create-your-own-Battlefield-experience tool that will be available in Battlefield 2042, works. The details reveal just how flexible the system is, from allowing faithful recreations of fan favourites such as Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, to Frankenstein-like mashups that bring in weapons, rules, and maps from multiple different legacy games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty Next - Review

Call of Duty’s Zombies mode has circled around the axis again. With Vanguard returning to the gristly frontiers of World War II, we are back in the 1940s culling the rotten corpses of the Third Reich on gothic European battlefields for the first time since 2017's Call of Duty: WW2. And for anyone who spent their high school years boarding up the windows when Zombies debuted in Treyarch’s Call of Duty: World of War, Sledgehammer's interpretation is both a homecoming and a living testament to how far the mode has iterated beyond its original form. After the scant couple of hours we were given with it at a “virtual review event” over the past couple of days, I can confirm that Vanguard is attempting to fuse a number of different interesting genre influences to Zombies, albeit with some noticeable missing features. I’ll need to play a lot more to see how they pan out when it comes to sustaining interest in Zombies while we wait for more content to arrive, but here are my thoughts so far.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
gamepur.com

All killstreaks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Killstreaks have been a long-standing staple of the Call of Duty series that still remains in Call of Duty: Vanguard. They’re all dangerous and will turn the tides of battle in your favor. We’re scared of the attack dogs. 3-4 Kills. There are four killstreaks that are relatively inexpensive to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard “not working” error message, explained

There are always a handful of problems for online games, and if you’re playing Call of Duty: Vanguard, you may encounter a few issues when attempting to load into an online game. Several players have reported they’ve encountered the Call of Duty: Vanguard “not working” error message, with no further details about what’s happening or what they can do to fix it. Here’s what you need to know about the “not working” error message in Call of Duty: Vanguard and what you can do about it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

I owe Call of Duty an apology

With Call of Duty: Vanguard right around the corner, I’m kind of beside myself with excitement. I played the beta last month, which is actually the first beta I’ve ever been part of, believe it or not. It feels impossible to imagine now, but there was a time when not only did I not play Call of Duty, I actively disliked it for reasons I will explain.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call of Duty: Vanguard VS World at War Map Comparison

Call of Duty: Vanguard launched on November 5th with the most multiplayer maps to date. Within these 20 maps lie a few remakes from Call of Duty's past, specifically from 2008's Call of Duty World at War. In this video we'll be taking a look back at the original maps and see how they compare to their remade counterparts 13 years later.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin proficiency glitch explained

The Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin proficiency glitch is proving something of a sticking point for players who want to know exactly what and where Assassin proficiency is, all so they can put it towards the completion of a certain challenge and unlock the Mind Games camo for the Automaton assault rifle. There is no way to unlock the Automaton Gold camo for the gun without cracking this glitch, so we'll lay out everything we know about it below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Mobile Tips And Tricks

Call of Duty Mobile provides standard multiplayer and battle royale experiences, delivering plenty of fan service with classic multiplayer maps from Call of Duty's past, and most recently, the addition of Black Ops 4's Blackout battle royale map. Matches of Call of Duty Mobile can get pretty intense in both modes, so here are some tips and tricks to help you score some wins and get rewarded.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

November 2021 PC game releases — Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5

Traditionally, November is that time of the year when companies go all-out. Big releases and blockbusters start flying out, just in time for Thanksgiving. This year is no different. The PC game releases in November 2021 include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Jurassic World Evolution 2. We’ll also see major franchises getting remasters or re-releases with add-ons, such as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy