Call of Duty vs Battlefield: The Decades-Long Rivalry Explained

Call of Duty’s Zombies mode has circled around the axis again. With Vanguard returning to the gristly frontiers of World War II, we are back in the 1940s culling the rotten corpses of the Third Reich on gothic European battlefields for the first time since 2017's Call of Duty: WW2. And for anyone who spent their high school years boarding up the windows when Zombies debuted in Treyarch’s Call of Duty: World of War, Sledgehammer's interpretation is both a homecoming and a living testament to how far the mode has iterated beyond its original form. After the scant couple of hours we were given with it at a “virtual review event” over the past couple of days, I can confirm that Vanguard is attempting to fuse a number of different interesting genre influences to Zombies, albeit with some noticeable missing features. I’ll need to play a lot more to see how they pan out when it comes to sustaining interest in Zombies while we wait for more content to arrive, but here are my thoughts so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO