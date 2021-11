The Packers reinstated Lazard from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Lazard never tested positive for the virus, but because he's unvaccinated and was deemed a close contact of teammate Davante Adams (illness) -- who tested positive -- he was placed on the list six days ago and forced to miss last week's win over the Cardinals. Lazard rejoined the Packers earlier Monday for an unofficial practice session, signaling that he had completed his quarantine and cleared all COVID-19-related protocols. As a result, Lazard should be ready to reprise his starting role at receiver Sunday against the Chiefs, though his projected target volume likely will hinge on the availability of Adams, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO