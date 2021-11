Watch 12 minutes of Far Cry 6 Vaas Insanity DLC gameplay. Vaas: Insanity lets us play as Far Cry 3 villain Vaas Montenegro for the first time. The DLC is a rogue-like experience that starts by handing us nothing more than a pistol before challenging us to explore, and more importantly, survive Vaas' mind as we venture through the island. Uncover memories from Vaas' backstory, visit iconic locations, and take on enemies from the past in the first Far Cry 6 DLC. Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC releases on November 16, 2021. The remaining two adventures, both launching in 2022, will focus on Far Cry 4's Pagan Min and Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO