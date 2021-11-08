CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Elon Musk would pay 10 times more under Ron Wyden's billionaires' tax than if he sold 10% of his Tesla stake right now

By Ben Winck, Andy Kiersz
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jT52Q_0cqEuRIa00
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L), Sen. Ron Wyden (R). Jae C. Hong/AP Photo; Rod Lamkey/AP Photo
  • Elon Musk may sell 10% of his stake in Tesla after a bizarre Twitter poll. The tax bill could reach nearly $4 billion.
  • That's just 10% of what Musk would owe if Sen. Ron Wyden's "billionaires' tax" proposal became reality.
  • Musk asked Twitter about the stake sale in response to Wyden's proposal, but Insider calculates there's no real comparison.

Elon Musk has been mad recently about a tax that doesn't exist yet — and may never.

It's Sen. Ron Wyden's so-called billionaires' tax, which would tax unrealized capital gains

on assets including stock. Musk has repeatedly slammed the proposal, and his 17% stake in Tesla has made him the world's richest man, as its value has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

This weekend, Musk polled Twitter about whether he should sell some of this stake, hinting at Wyden's proposal in particular. But the math shows that even if Musk does sell 10% of his holdings, it wouldn't be close to the same tax bill as under Wyden's proposal.

As of an August company disclosure, Musk owns about 170 million shares of Tesla stock. At the automaker's stock price of around $1,165 per share mid-Monday morning, 10% of Musk's stake would be worth just shy of $20 billion. Assuming a 20% long-term capital gains rate, the sale could mean Musk would need to pay up to $4 billion in capital-gains taxes (the bill would likely be less than this since gains are defined as the increase in value from purchase to sale and we're ignoring the purchase price; this is just an upper estimate.)

Yet that's just a fraction of what the CEO would pay under Wyden's "billionaires' tax."

Tesla's surging stock price has lifted Musk's net worth by roughly $168 billion in 2021, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Wyden's law would treat that increase the same way as income from a stock sale, taxed at a 23.8% rate. If the "billionaires' tax" was already law, and Musk's net worth stayed the same through the end of the year, the Tesla CEO would owe the government about $40 billion.

Musk's potential shares sale is also less newsworthy than it first appears. The CEO will already face a "big tax bill" in the next year or two, since he has 23 million shares in stock options that expire in August 2022, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Monday. Selling 10% of his stake is more than the 6% sale already anticipated by investors, but "ultimately it's a digestible number," Ives added.

Musk's payment would likely be the largest under the "billionaires' tax," given his status as the world's richest person, but the proposal would rake in far more than that. Wyden's plan would raise $557 billion over the next 10 years, according to early estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation published Friday. That would cover all of the new spending in the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved on Friday, or nearly one-third of Democrats' social spending plan.

To be sure, Democrats face several obstacles on the way to approving the "billionaires' tax." Sen. Joe Manchin pushed back against the proposal in late October, saying he didn't like "the connotation that we're targeting different people."

While the centrist Senate Democrat didn't outright oppose Wyden's plan, his stance could doom the tax. Democrats hold just 50 seats in the Senate, meaning they need unanimous support to pass President Joe Biden's Build Back Better spending plan. And while the House version of the spending package hasn't yet been finalized, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal has said it's "very unlikely" the tax proposal will be included.

For now, Musk probably won't lose any sleep over a potential $40 billion tax bill. A $4 billion bill for his upcoming stock sale will hit his net worth, but he'd still be the world's richest man — by more than $130 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders about selling his stock

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk is back on Twitter to talk selling stocks again. This time, he’s trolling Senator Bernie Sanders about it. Sanders on Saturday tweeted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” Cue Musk, the world’s wealthiest. “I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” the Tesla CEO and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Markets Insider

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry says Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock to profit from its surge - and warns this is the biggest bubble of his career

Elon Musk isn't selling Tesla stock because he's short of cash; he just wants to capitalize on the automaker's eye-watering valuation, Michael Burry tweeted on Sunday. "Let's face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn't need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA," Burry said.
STOCKS
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Tax Law
The American Genius

TikTok users are making bank by copying Congress peoples’ investments

(FINANCE) TikTok, the short-form video platform, has users trading stocks tips. The newest strategy: following Congress peoples’ stock moves. TikTok isn’t just for funny dances, crude jokes, and kids born after the year 2000 (but crazy to think, they aren’t kids anymore, they could be 21…time flies). The short-form video platform that soared to be the #1 most downloaded app during the pandemic is giving tips to youngsters and millennials for their finances. The newest strategy: following and copying Congress’ stock moves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million Tesla shares, of which about 4.2 million were held in a trust. His massive disposal hit Tesla's share price, which slumped 15.4 percent over the week. Tesla last month became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

Elon Musk paid his taxes to get richer – here’s how he did it

The inventor of Tesla and PayPal, as well as one of the bravest entrepreneurs and scientists in the world, the one who wants nothing less than to get to the moon and build a city on Mars, returns to be talked about. Elon Musk he made another. The Tesla CEO...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Elon Musk's Massive Tesla Stock Sale Will Likely All Go Toward His Taxes

The first part of Musk's sale came immediately after he exercised options contracts on Nov. 8. According to his SEC filing, he followed up by selling about half of his 2.1 million shares received after exercising the options contracts. In the process, he received about $1.1 billion in cash, liquidity that would allow him to pay the taxes on his newly realized gains.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy