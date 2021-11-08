Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Commercial Vehicle In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Stockton early Monday morning.

Stockton police say officers responded to the crash scene near Navy Drive and Charter Way just after 3:30 a.m.

Officers found that a bicyclist had been hit by a commercial vehicle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No information about the bicyclist, including their name or age, has been released at this point.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.