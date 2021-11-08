CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Win Over Saints 'Turning Point' For Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener
 6 days ago

Locked On Falcons: Matt Ryan Leads Falcons 27-25 Comeback in New Orleans: Week 9 Rapid Reaction

After last week's extremely poor performance against the Carolina Panthers, most people weren't expecting the Atlanta Falcons to bounce back on the road and beat the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

But thanks to the efforts of Matt Ryan and his third fourth-quarter game-winning drive of the season, the Falcons improved to 4-4. The win also bumped them to the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC playoff picture.

However, the Falcons will be facing a lot of competition with seven teams at three wins or more hot on their tail. Moments like these will likely play a huge role at the end of the season when teams are vying for playoff positioning. Those teams that come through with big wins at the right time will benefit while others will make a detour to the couch early this offseason.

And if the Falcons continue to shine in big moments like Sunday's, they could find themselves on the field instead of the living room this January. ... with this "turn-up,'' while during the same NFL weekend, their next foe, the Dallas Cowboys, "turned-down'' in a surprising loss to Denver.

On this episode of " Locked On Falcons ," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' Week 9 win over the New Orleans Saints, 27-25 in another nail-biter!

He summarizes the highs, lows, back and forth between the two teams, focusing on Ryan and playmakers like Cordarrelle Patterson and Olamide Zaccheaus offense, while looking at defensive playmakers like A.J. Terrell and newcomer Anthony Rush!

He hands out grades of the offense, defense and special teams before discussing whether Week 9's victory over their rival marks a turning point for the Falcons this season.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of " Locked On Falcons ." For more podcasts and information, join us here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
