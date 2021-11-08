CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons Finish: 'Just Wanted to Give Fans a Heart Attack,' Jokes Cordarrelle Patterson

By Falcon Report Staff
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdLyQ_0cqEuGpp00

Sunday's hero in the Atlanta Falcons win over the New Orleans Saints could joke about blowing another late lead after rescuing a win.

We will argue that Cordarrelle Patterson has been the Atlanta Falcons MVP on the season, and he came up big again when the Falcons needed him most against the Saints.

Patterson hauled in a 64-yard pass from quarterback Matt Ryan to set up the game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo in the NFL Week 9 Falcons nail-biter.

The Falcons had blown another big fourth-quarter lead after leading 24-6, but Atlanta avoided another embarrassing defeat in large part to Patterson's heroics. The 27-25 victory brought the Falcons back to .500 at 4-4 and puts them in a playoff position for now.

"It was a play we called earlier in the first drive," said Patterson. "Coach [Arthur Smith] told me that we were going to call that play again. Matt trusted me. I was open. I just try to build his trust each and every week. He gave me an opportunity to go out there and make a play."

Ryan trusted Patterson to make a play, and Patterson and the Falcons trusted Ryan to lead them to the victory with just 61 seconds left in the game.

"Matt Ryan says let’s go get it done," said Patterson. "That is just Matty Ice. He is not nervous. He has been doing this his whole career. He has been bringing teams back."

"That’s what he does. We just trust the leader."

Patterson couldn't help but joke about the close nature of the Falcons' games this season. Atlanta has won two of its last three games on game-winning field goals by Koo.

"We just like to give our fans a heart attack," joked Patterson. "Just to keep them on their toes to make sure they're paying attention."

"We got the win; that's all that matters."

Patterson had just 10 yards on nine carries rushing, but he was the team's leading receiver with six catches for 126 yards on Sunday.

The Falcons will need another good performance on the road at Dallas this weekend. Atlanta is 3-1 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but they will be facing an angry 6-2 Cowboys team that was just embarrassed at home by the Denver Broncos.

Falcons Beat Saints in New Orleans (; 1:08)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Yardbarker

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: 'If my mom could go out there and work three jobs, I can go out there and play three positions'

Atlanta Falcons Swiss-Army-Knife option Cordarrelle Patterson has become a fantasy football icon during what has to be considered the best season, to date, of his NFL career. Per ESPN stats, Patterson has thus far accumulated a team-best 268 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, 32 catches for 333 yards and a club-high five scores, and 267 yards on kickoff returns. He also recorded a pass attempt on Oct. 10.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons Mvp#9 Falcons
atlantafalcons.com

What the Cam Newton signing means for the Falcons, NFC south

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cam Newton is officially a Carolina Panther... again. The quarterback signed a one-year deal with Carolina on Thursday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport called the deal "legit and real starter money." The Falcons just played Carolina two weeks ago, losing to the Panthers 19-13 at home. It...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Fantasy Football Week 9 running back rankings: Can you trust Cordarrelle Patterson, Michael Carter?

With another superstar running back going down with an injury, you might think the position is especially thin for Week 9, but that actually isn’t really true at the top, at least. Of the top 12 in preseason ADP, eight are going to be available for sure and should be considered must-start Fantasy options, and two more — Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey — could be back from their injuries. At least among the top options, things are OK.
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
303
Followers
101
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy