NHL

Valeri Nichushkin facing doping case from 2013, Russia says

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Hockey Federation says Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been given until Nov. 16 to respond to an allegation of doping dating back to 2013.

RHF executive director Dmitry Kurbatov tells Russian news agencies that the World Anti-Doping Agency has raised questions about a sample given by Nichushkin in 2013 and later obtained by WADA from the shuttered Moscow anti-doping laboratory in 2019.

A message sent to Nichuskin’s agent last week was not returned.

Any doping suspension would be imposed by the International Ice Hockey Federation and would not affect his NHL participation.

