CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A 94-year-old Holocaust survivor makes her feature film debut – and a new star is born

By Robert Zaretsky
Forward
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is rare, I think, to leap from making matzoh balls to making movies. But it is even rarer, I imagine, to land the leap with élan. Yet this is the accomplishment of “Trop d’amour,” a film by a young French actress and filmmaker, Frankie Wallach, starring her grandmother Julia Wallach,...

forward.com

Comments / 0

Related
MUBI

Christelle Lheureux Introduces Her Film "80,000 Years Old"

Christelle Lheureux's 80,000 Years Old is showing exclusively on MUBI starting November 3, 2021 in the series Brief Encounters. This film arose from a desire to continue experiments with two-screen video installations I carried out a few years ago, when I was more a visual artist than a filmmaker—this time armed with my experience as a screenwriter. I wanted both to juxtapose shots / reverse shots where two characters speak to each other in continuous time, without editing, leaving the viewer to choose the editing by looking at both of them, but also to explore the two screens to accompany Céline's path, which navigates between different times: the present of a weekend in Normandy, her musings, her memories and her mental images. The spectator also finds himself between two realities, two juxtaposed times. This form also worked well with the idea of pentimento in painting and narrative digression: after having thought of running into a childhood friend, Céline really runs into him, but there are two possibilities for reunion which follow one another. The film does not deliver any tangible truth, but a series of possibilities with which the spectator navigates and constructs his own truth. My desire for fiction is rooted in exploring the possibilities for storytelling that a situation offers to us, less so in its resolution, where morality is often inevitable. My conscious and unconscious influences for this project range from Alain Resnais (Je t'aime, je t'aime, 1968) to Hong Sang-soo (Hill of Freedom, 2014).
MOVIES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Reunited With Holocaust Survivors She Photographed

On Nov. 10, Kate Middleton visited the Imperial War Museum in London ahead of Remembrance Day, which falls on the 11th. There, she officially opened two new sets of galleries: The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries. At the museum, the duchess also took the time to visit...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marguerite Duras
Person
Christopher Isherwood
Person
Alain Resnais
WINKNEWS.com

The stories of two Holocaust survivors in Southwest Florida

Tuesday marks the night when 83 years ago the Nazis set off what was supposed to look like an unplanned attack on tens of thousands of Jews. Known as Kristallnacht, or “Night of the Broken Glass,” on Nov. 9. 1928, Nazis torched synagogues and vandalized Jewish homes, businesses, schools, and killed close to 100 Jews, according to History.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

A Holocaust survivor’s visit to her childhood home transports her to the past

Standing in the foyer of her childhood home at Reilstraße 18 in Halle, Germany, nonagenarian Eve Kugler recalled fleeing her hometown soon after Kristallnacht when she was a young girl. Now, 83 years later, her small frame further accentuated by the towering doorway, she was, if even for a moment, both 90- and 7-year old Eve at once.
WORLD
Forward

Remembering Izzy Arbeiter, the Holocaust survivor honored by Germany

If ever there was someone who had cause to be embittered, it would be Izzy Arbeiter, who died Friday at the age of 96. He was 14 when the German occupied his town in Plock, Poland in 1939. Soon came the ghettos, then the torturous goodbye to his parents and little brother who would be murdered at Treblinka. Arbeiter and his other brothers were marched to a slave labor camp. He contracted typhus, was brutally beaten by the Gestapo, watched other Jews murdered for sport, then ordered to clean up their blood. He was shipped to Auschwitz-Birkenau, then Stutthof concentration camp, then two more slave labor camps, and a death march towards Austria.
SOCIETY
Yonkers Tribune.

Permanent, Albeit ‘Disappearing’ Artwork of Holocaust Survivors

DRESDEN, GERMANY – November 9, 2021 — In Dresden, an art installation recalls the pogrom that began on November 9, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues and killed Jews. During the night of November 9-10, 1938, Nazi thugs set fire to Jewish stores and synagogues. In Reichspogromnacht, translated and referred to in English as the November P`ogrom and which was euphemistically called “Kristallnacht” (“Night of Broken Glass”) by the Nazis, apartments and shops were looted and numerous people arrested, beaten and killed. The pogrom marked the prelude to the largest genocide in Europe. Now an interactive work of art in Dresden (my uncle’s birthplace) is to commemorate it.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Documentary Film#Feature Film#French#The Grandmothers Project#Canal Plus
imdb.com

John Farrow: the star Australian director who Hollywood forgot

A new documentary examines Mia Farrow’s father, a prolific film-maker from Marrickville with a backstory stranger than fiction. History has largely ignored John Farrow. Despite the Marrickville-born film-maker carving out a staggering body of work – directing about 50 features for major US studios and working with stars including John Wayne and Bette Davis – it’s as though he barely even existed, beyond his name appearing in credits.
MOVIES
NWI.com

Horrors of Holocaust recalled by survivor at Sinai Forum event

WESTVILLE — Holocaust survivor Max Eisen attended Sunday afternoon’s Sinai Forum lecture. So did his holographic version, which made its world debut at the event. Eisen — the human version of him — attended by Zoom. Stephen Smith, the Finci-Viterbie executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, and Heather Maio-Smith,...
WESTVILLE, IN
The Jewish Press

A Child Holocaust Survivor’s Recollections Of Kristallnacht, The Night of Broken Glass

Born on December 31, 1934, in Kippenheim, Germany, Inge Auerbacher is one of the youngest survivors to remember Kristallnacht. She was the last Jewish child born in her tiny village and one of the few children to survive Terezin, a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. After being liberated by the Soviet army at the age of 10, Auerbacher and her parents came to America, where she worked as a chemist for 38 years and became a well-known author and lyricist. She has received honorary doctorates and two of the highest civilian awards in Germany. She’s spoken at the U.N. and traveled all over the world to tell her story of hope and overcoming unimaginable adversity. Auerbacher was just three years old on Kristallnacht, the fateful night that would forever alter the trajectory of Jewish history.
SOCIETY
Derrick

France: Life sentence for killing of Holocaust survivor

PARIS (AP) — A French man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor to death in an antisemitic attack, a case that triggered widespread outrage and called attention to resurgent anti-Jewish sentiment in France. After horror and grief, Mireille Knoll’s family feels justice after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Debuts 'All Too Well: The Short Film,' a Cinematic Music Video Nearly 10 Years in the Making

Grab your reddest scarf, your cuddliest cardigan and a box of tissues, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film is officially here!. The singer shared Red (Taylor's Version)on Friday, the highly anticipated re-release of her multi-platinum 2012 album featuring updated tracks and bonus songs, including the 10-minute version of her fan-favorite breakup track and its cinematic accompaniment.
MOVIES
Forward

How Dean Stockwell fought antisemitism and inspired Jewish moviegoers

Dean Stockwell, the Hollywood actor who died on Nov. 7 at age 85, is best remembered for appearances in such films as “Dune,” “Blue Velvet,” and “Married to the Mob,” in addition to the TV series “Quantum Leap” and “Battlestar Galactica.”. Yet starting as a child actor at the beginning...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy