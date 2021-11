CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of cars filled the parking lot at Sunday's drive thru fish fry for fallen Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys. "We planned for about 1,000 and I think we are already halfway there – I’ve probably got a little bit more food, but we are doing everything we can. Hopefully, we have enough -- it's a great community out here," Craig Alexander, owner of Baffin Bay Seafood Co. said.

KINGSVILLE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO