CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Home free: A Texas mother thrives nearly 15 years after kidney failure diagnosis

By DaVita
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 20 years old, Lindsay O’Donnell felt fatigued, but attributed it to life as a new mother. However, her sudden joint pain, nosebleeds and rosacea were troubling. Months later, in the fall of 2002, Lindsay was diagnosed with lupus nephritis, an autoimmune disease that causes kidney inflammation and may lead to...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate teen gets kidney transplant one year after search started

S.C. — You might remember Jasy Donald, 15 — the Upstate high school volleyball player who found out last Thanksgiving she needed a kidney transplant. Jasy chronicled her journey on Facebook, Instagram and on her blog. "We have so much more freedom now because she's not on that dialysis...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

3-Year-Old ‘Princess’ From Minnesota Leaves Final Chemotherapy Treatment in a Horse-Drawn Carriage After Beating Kidney Cancer for the Second Time

Three-year-old Vada Kay Wiginton has beaten kidney cancer for a second time, and her family is celebrating. When she was 20 months old, she was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney cancer and recently completed her 46th round of chemotherapy. After ringing the “end of chemo” bell, Vada had her Cinderella...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
American Academy of Pediatrics

Why “Failure to Thrive”?

“Failure to thrive is an archaic term…” So starts the review article “Failure to Thrive or Growth Faltering: Medical, Developmental/Behavioral, Nutritional, and Social Dimensions” by authors Tang, Adolphe, and Frank in this month’s issue of Pediatrics in Review (10.1542/pir.2020-001883). “Failure to thrive,” or “FTT” as we called it over 40 years ago in medical school, was also embellished with the terms “organic” and “non-organic.” Diagnosis seemed simple back then. If an infant in your clinic was not gaining weight as she or he should, you would admit the patient to the hospital, do a few screening labs, and feed the child. If the child did not gain weight and there was an unusual laboratory finding, the child had “organic FTT” and you had to find that medical cause. However, if the child gained weight and the laboratory exam was normal, then the child had “non-organic FTT” and the fault lay with the caretaker, ie, the mother.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Disease#Kidney Failure#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Function
chla.org

After Years on Dialysis, Ethan Is Running Free

Cancer. Kidney failure. Heart failure. None of it could keep Ethan down—especially with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on his side. Let’s just say that Ethan wasn’t exactly your typical dialysis patient. “When he was done with dialysis, he would jump out of bed and go running out of the unit,...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Finding Strength Four Years After My Lung Cancer Diagnosis

I never suspected I had lung cancer before I was diagnosed. Four years ago, I went in to have an ultrasound for an issue with my liver enzymes when doctors discovered I had fluid around my lung. I was then sent to see a pulmonologist. He told me that he...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Upworthy

Here’s a personal look at how families and researchers use science to take on rare genetic diseases

When Kelly Mantoan got the news that her 1-year-old son, Fulton, had spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) – a rare and progressive genetic disease – she was devastated. More difficult news came just a few months later when she gave birth to her newborn son, Teddy, at 32 weeks. As she sat with him in the neonatal intensive care unit shortly after his birth, doctors confirmed that Teddy had tested positive for SMA as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy