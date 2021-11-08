Home free: A Texas mother thrives nearly 15 years after kidney failure diagnosis

“Failure to thrive is an archaic term…” So starts the review article “Failure to Thrive or Growth Faltering: Medical, Developmental/Behavioral, Nutritional, and Social Dimensions” by authors Tang, Adolphe, and Frank in this month’s issue of Pediatrics in Review (10.1542/pir.2020-001883). “Failure to thrive,” or “FTT” as we called it over 40 years ago in medical school, was also embellished with the terms “organic” and “non-organic.” Diagnosis seemed simple back then. If an infant in your clinic was not gaining weight as she or he should, you would admit the patient to the hospital, do a few screening labs, and feed the child. If the child did not gain weight and there was an unusual laboratory finding, the child had “organic FTT” and you had to find that medical cause. However, if the child gained weight and the laboratory exam was normal, then the child had “non-organic FTT” and the fault lay with the caretaker, ie, the mother.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO