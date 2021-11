Pass rusher Dee Ford’s availability for the 49ers’ meeting against the Cardinals on Sunday is in question due to his ongoing back issues. Ford, 30, missed last Sunday’s win against the Bears because he was in the concussion protocol. However, general manager John Lynch said Friday that Ford aggravated his balky back in a loss to the Colts on Oct. 24 and some of his resulting symptoms caused him to be placed in the protocol. Ford missed 15 games last year after he began to have upper-back pain.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO