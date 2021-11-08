Mark Twain House gives ‘The Only Good Indians’ its 2021 American Voice award

The Mark Twain House & Museum has awarded its 2021 American Voice in Literature award to “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones.

The $25,000 award is given to a “work of fiction, published in the previous calendar year, that best exemplifies or expresses a uniquely American voice, much in the way that Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” does,” according to the Twain House website.

The winner was announced during the Twain House’s 2021 virtual gala on Thursday night.

The award will be presented to Stephen Graham Jones by David Baldacci, the bestselling novelist who is also a Mark Twain House trustee, as part of a free public in-person event at the Twain House, on Farmington Avenue, on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Signed copies of “The Only Good Indians” will be available for purchase at the event. Though admission is free, registration is required. Details are at marktwainhouse.org .

“The Only Good Indians” is described by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, as “equal parts psychological horror and cutting social commentary on identity politics and the American Indian experience.” The book’s title comes from a virulently anti-Native American sentiment expressed by Teddy Roosevelt in a 1886 speech: ““I don’t go so far as to think that the only good Indians are the dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every 10 are. And I shouldn’t like to inquire too closely into the case of the tenth.”

The other finalists for this year’s prize were “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, “Sea Wife” by Amity Gaige and “The Vanishing Half: A Novel” by Brit Bennett.

The judges were local playwright Jacques Lamarre (who does publicity work for the Twain House), former Hartford Courant writer/editor Donna Larcen (who has worked for the Twain House since 2018, currently as a marketing specialist) and Olivia White of The Amistad Center for Art & Culture.

Thursday’s gala featured bestselling authors including David Baldacci, Kevin Kwan, Azar Nafisi, Brad Meltzer, Nelson DeMille and others, as well as entertainers Jill Sobule, Larry Wilmore and Roy Wood Jr., in prerecorded segments talking about Mark Twain’s love for travel and sharing some of their own travel adventures. The gala was livestreamed but the recorded version is still viewable at marktwainhousegala.org .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .