CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Mark Twain House gives ‘The Only Good Indians’ its 2021 American Voice award

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 6 days ago

The Mark Twain House & Museum has awarded its 2021 American Voice in Literature award to “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones.

The $25,000 award is given to a “work of fiction, published in the previous calendar year, that best exemplifies or expresses a uniquely American voice, much in the way that Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” does,” according to the Twain House website.

The winner was announced during the Twain House’s 2021 virtual gala on Thursday night.

The award will be presented to Stephen Graham Jones by David Baldacci, the bestselling novelist who is also a Mark Twain House trustee, as part of a free public in-person event at the Twain House, on Farmington Avenue, on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Signed copies of “The Only Good Indians” will be available for purchase at the event. Though admission is free, registration is required. Details are at marktwainhouse.org .

“The Only Good Indians” is described by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, as “equal parts psychological horror and cutting social commentary on identity politics and the American Indian experience.” The book’s title comes from a virulently anti-Native American sentiment expressed by Teddy Roosevelt in a 1886 speech: ““I don’t go so far as to think that the only good Indians are the dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every 10 are. And I shouldn’t like to inquire too closely into the case of the tenth.”

The other finalists for this year’s prize were “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, “Sea Wife” by Amity Gaige and “The Vanishing Half: A Novel” by Brit Bennett.

The judges were local playwright Jacques Lamarre (who does publicity work for the Twain House), former Hartford Courant writer/editor Donna Larcen (who has worked for the Twain House since 2018, currently as a marketing specialist) and Olivia White of The Amistad Center for Art & Culture.

Thursday’s gala featured bestselling authors including David Baldacci, Kevin Kwan, Azar Nafisi, Brad Meltzer, Nelson DeMille and others, as well as entertainers Jill Sobule, Larry Wilmore and Roy Wood Jr., in prerecorded segments talking about Mark Twain’s love for travel and sharing some of their own travel adventures. The gala was livestreamed but the recorded version is still viewable at marktwainhousegala.org .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
baylor.edu

Meet Baylor’s expert on Mark Twain and American literature

As the author of such classics as Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Mark Twain has long been considered by many to be “the father of American literature.” His writings, whether they were satire or speech, shaped prose throughout the 19th century (and continue to influence it today).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
signalscv.com

John Boston | Mark Twain & the Milk of Human Kindness

On my Top Whatever Number Favorite Books List is Mark Twain’s “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.” Someone dear and close gave me a collector’s edition years ago. I still have it on display in my office and smile just thinking of the good prose gigging between the hardcovers. The story is about a then-modern 19th-century engineer, Hank Morgan, who gets hit on the head and is magically whisked back to the 6th-century days of King Arthur. Morgan quickly wins the favor of Artie and many Round Table knights with his common sense, practicality and sound understanding of everyday science. He pretends to be a powerful magician to the rubes of England and do a little good while transported from of his home parenthesis.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
1070 KHMO-AM

Inside the Sad Abandoned St. Louis Mansion of Mark Twain’s Uncle

There is so much history in this building and so very little has been preserved. It's a look inside the sad abandoned St. Louis mansion of Mark Twain's Uncle James Clemens. I've done my own research that I'll include, but the guy narrating the video tour of what used to be the home of Mark Twain's uncle states the home was built between 1859 and 1860. James Clemens had a big family which is why you see such a large estate that also includes a second building that's a chapel.
HANNIBAL, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Stephen King
Person
Brad Meltzer
Person
Roy Wood Jr.
Person
Stephen Graham Jones
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Jill Sobule
Person
David Baldacci
Person
Nelson Demille
Person
James Mcbride
Person
Larry King
Person
Azar Nafisi
Person
Larry Wilmore
Amherstbee.com

WKBW’s Mike Randall to perform live as Mark Twain

Mike Randall will be performing live as ‘America’s greatest author and humorist’ Mark Twain on Friday, Nov. 5. at the West Seneca Senior Center. Many may know Randall as the WKBW news channel reporter and weatherman, though what people may not know is that he is also a character actor and impersonator. Performing primarily in one-man shows, Randall’s best known […]
WEST SENECA, NY
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: A Rare Mark Twain Book Is a Piece of History

Pawn Stars fans are used to seeing rare and expensive items come into the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. However, some are rarer and historically significant than others. For instance, a revolver owned by a Confederate colonel as well as the legendary Buffalo Bill once came across the counter. However, fans haven’t seen many things much rarer than this Mark Twain book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Indian#Simon Schuster#The Twain House#Anti Native American#Indians
Daily Illini

DI Voices | Foreign films are crucial to American culture

Growing up in an immigrant household, foreign films were a Friday night staple for my family. After dinner, my family and I would curl up on the couch and scroll through the myriad of Hollywood movies on Netflix before settling on a Bollywood film. As a kid, the Bollywood genre...
MOVIES
morton.edu

Rick Najera’s Latino Thought Makers Series at Morton College hosts American award-winning film, stage, television and voice actress-comedienne Natasha Perez

Natasha Perez, an award-winning film, stage, television and voice actress-comedienne, is the next guest of Rick Najera’s live nationally acclaimed interview series, Latino Thought Makers, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 12th, in Morton College’s Jedlicka Performing Arts Center, 3801 S. Central Avenue, Cicero. The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary tickets are available on Eventbrite.
CICERO, IL
ARTnews

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Another Mad Genius

“Cats have been worshipped as god and maligned as the evil allies of witchery and sin, but I think you are the first person to see that they are, in fact, ridiculous.” So says the wife of Louis Wain to her husband in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a new movie about a Victorian-era illustrator who is credited for changing the reputation of the cat from a mere vermin catcher to ridiculous and cuddly pets through his charming drawings of anthropomorphized felines in newspapers and children’s books like Peter, A Cat O’One Tail: His Life and Adventures (1892), The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsTimes

Ridgefield teen featured on National Public Radio show

RIDGEFIELD — Lauren Kim has found that stepping out of her comfort zone makes for some exciting life moments. In September, the 17-year-old Ridgefielder was chosen to perform on National Public Radio’s prestigious “From The Top!” show. Although music is only a minor area of study for Kim, the accomplished...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hartford Courant

Bugsgiving at Wesleyan celebrates the eating of bugs

You’ve heard of vegetarians, vegans, omnivores and pescatarians. Now there’s a new emerging diet: entotarian. Megan Levan is an entotarian. “My only animal protein comes from eating insects,” she said. Levan, a student at Wesleyan University in Middletown, wants to spread the word about entotarianism. She is hosting an event on campus, “Bugsgiving: A Celebration of Edible Insects” on Nov. 20. ...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Tampa Bay Times

I’m happy to be wide awake and ‘woke,’ folks | Letters

You heard right. Aaron Rodgers quoted Martin Luther King Jr. while defending his actions | Column, Nov. 10. While overseas earlier this month an Englishman asked me if I was a “woke” American. My two friends and I were the sole Americans on our little riverboat and, therefore, a novelty. Our country seems quite odd to our European friends these days, and they are trying to grasp the nuances of our present society. My answer was immediately “yes.” However, the question made me take a closer look at the usage of the word in today’s society. As the comment on the “woke mob” made by Aaron Rogers illustrates, it is a obvious that the “right” uses this as a demeaning, derogatory term. I’ve done a bit of research on the term and its present usage dates back to the ‘40s. It refereed to those who were well-informed and sensitized to issues of social justice in African-American communities. It is not surprising, therefore, that today’s “right/white” society has turned this term on its head when seeking to describe those of us today who seek social justice. I am very proud to announce to the rest of the world that some of us here in America (including some of us living in the Deep South) are “woke” in every sense of the word. I am not asleep.
AMERICAS
eastaurorabee.com

A man of many talents: WKBW’s Mike Randall to perform live as Mark Twain

Mike Randall will be performing live as ‘America’s greatest author and humorist’ Mark Twain on Friday, Nov. 5. at the West Seneca Senior Center. Many may know Randall as the WKBW news channel reporter and weatherman – though what people may not know is that he is also a character actor and impersonator. Performing primarily in oneman shows, Randall’s best […]
WEST SENECA, NY
KICK AM 1530

Inside the Sad Abandoned St. Louis Mansion of Mark Twain’s Uncle

There is so much history in this building and so very little has been preserved. It's a look inside the sad abandoned St. Louis mansion of Mark Twain's Uncle James Clemens. I've done my own research that I'll include, but the guy narrating the video tour of what used to be the home of Mark Twain's uncle states the home was built between 1859 and 1860. James Clemens had a big family which is why you see such a large estate that also includes a second building that's a chapel.
KENTUCKY STATE
KXRM

‘RBG’ filmmakers find a rich vein: Feminist love stories

The label “date movie” hasn’t traditionally been applied much to documentaries but filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen have twice now made non-fiction films of trailblazing female icons that also happen to be portraits of loving, supportive marriages.
MOVIES
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy