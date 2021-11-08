CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Joel Embiid (rest) entering league health protocols

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (rest) has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers were already giving Embiid the night off Monday versus the New York Knicks for...

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid heading into health and safety protocols

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid was slated to rest on Monday night against the New York Knicks in the tail end of a back-to-back. Turns out, he’s actually heading into health and safety protocols and could be out for a few games. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic:. Charania also noted...
NBA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Andre Drummond starting for inactive Joel Embiid (rest) on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Drummond will make his first start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out for rest purposes. In an untempo matchup against a Portland unit playing with a fast 103.2 pace, our models project Drummond to score 38.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,400.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Will Rest Joel Embiid vs. Blazers on Monday

When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their 2021-2022 NBA season against the New Orleans Pelicans, Joel Embiid was a full-go. Despite suffering a torn meniscus during last year's playoff run, Embiid had a full recovery over the offseason. So, when training camp rolled around, he was cleared for action without limitations.
NBA
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Andre Drummond
Bleacher Report

Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Undergoes MRI on Knee Injury; No Concerns Moving Forward

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid had an MRI over the weekend on his sore right knee that revealed no major concerns, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. The 27-year-old has been dealing with knee soreness since colliding with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in the first game of the season. Shelburne reported that Embiid said he couldn't walk for two days after the game.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: (Re)watch Joel Embiid make the block of the year

Friends, these are the same Philadelphia 76ers as years prior. Indefinitely down their nine-figure, three-time All-Star point guard and with Tobias Harris sidelined with a reportedly rough case of COVID – get well soon! – these Sixers are playing fast, having fun, and most improbably of all, winning a ton of games off the strength of their role players.
NBA
theScore

Report: Embiid enters protocols, could miss several games

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid could miss several games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Embiid was initially ruled out of Monday's game against the New York Knicks so he could rest in the first game of a back-to-back. The four-time All-Star...
NBA
UPI News

76ers superstar Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is expected to miss multiple games after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday. League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Philadelphia Inquirer that Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19. According to the outlets, the All-Star big man will miss at least 10 days, unless he has two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ health update for Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris

Despite an impressive start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to find themselves in a tough predicament. Health and safety protocol hit the team hard last season and has once again left Doc Rivers’ roster shorthanded. Early Monday afternoon, reports came out that Sixers star Joel Embiid will miss the team’s matchup with the […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ health update for Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: 76ers star Joel Embiid out due to coronavirus protocols

The 76ers already had three players in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols:. Joel Embiid makes it four. The Sixers on Monday learned that Joel Embiid needs to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Monday night’s game against the Knicks was a planned rest...
NBA
