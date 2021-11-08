CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Gaines named OM For SummitMedia/Knoxville, And PD Of WCYQ (100.3 The Wolf)

allaccess.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Country programmer SCOTT GAINES joins SUMMITMEDIA as OM for its KNOXVILLE cluster, and PD of Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF), effective TODAY (11/8). He joins the company from ALPHA MEDIA, where he was OM for its AMARILLO, TX stations since 2020 He was also the PD, Dir./Content and afternoon air...

www.allaccess.com

allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Jim Murphy

I’m one of those people who’s been in the business for a long, long time, having broken in in my native New England back in the 70s. I worked in news in my first couple of jobs but fairly quickly discovered that my real passion was the programming side and thus began the transition. My first PD job was at Country WHIM AM/FM Providence. In the decades since then I’ve programmed Country, Rock, Top 40, AC and News/Talk in Providence, Boston, Milwaukee, San Jose, San Francisco, Roanoke, VA and Santa Rosa with a couple of GM stops mixed in at suburban stations within the Boston metro.
allaccess.com

Charese Fruge’ (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Janda Lane

Janda Lane started in radio while in college in her hometown of Charlotte, NC, interning at WRFX. When WEND signed on, PD Jack Daniel gave her the first real shot at an air shift. From there she went to WAVF/Charleston where she was music director and 7-midnight host, then she moved to Seattle and worked for Sub Pop Records while doing air shifts at KNDD. Mark Goodman (one of the original VJ’s on MTV, now at Sirius XM) later hired Janda at Soundbreak, an online music station in Los Angeles in 2000. She was also on-air at KCRW/Los Angeles for several years while working in rock management at Silva Artist Management, at Rhino Records, at Yahoo, and finally at Fender as a video director. And finally, Rob Cressman, whom she worked with at WAVF/Charleston, hired her to co-host afternoons and handle music programming in Chicago at WDRV (97.1 The Drive), in 2018.
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Duane Hobson

With more than two decades of experience with a variety of roles in the music world, Nashville native Duane Hobson was hired by Big Loud Records in August to take the role of Regional Director/Southeast Promotion, a region he shares with colleague Sarah Headley. Before that, he had most recently been working as A&R Collaborative Manager/Tour Manager at Edge Artist Management. Hobson’s other past roles include A&R with RCA Records, Sony/BMG and Sony Music Nashville, and A&R industry consultant duties with the University of Georgia’s Music Business Department and Kennesaw State University’s Joel A Katz Music and Entertainment Business program, along with consulting for Intercept Music.
allaccess.com

11 Finalists Named For Country Radio Seminar ‘New Faces’ Show Performance Slots

The 11 finalists for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2022's "New Faces Of Country Music Show" were revealed TODAY (11/8). They are: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s GABBY BARRETT, MERCURY NASHVILLE’s PRISCILLA BLOCK, WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ BLANCO BROWN, BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CALLISTA CLARK, MONUMENT RECORDS’ WALKER HAYES, ARISTA NASHVILLE’s RYAN HURD, MCA NASHVILLE’s PARKER McCOLLUM, RCA NASHVILLE’s NIKO MOON, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s JAMESON RODGERS, WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ ELVIE SHANE and BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ LAINEY WILSON.
allaccess.com

WDRQ (New Country 93.1)/Detroit’s Broadway Moving From Mornings To Afternoons

CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT morning host BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER is moving back to the station’s currently vacant afternoon shift effective FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th, making room for a new, local morning show, which is expected to be named shortly. In 2020, he moved to mornings from afternoons (NET NEWS 2/18/20), where he was paired first with KRISSY T, and then ROXANNE STEELE, and most recently had been hosting solo since STEELE's departure last month (NET NEWS 10/11).
allaccess.com

Luke Combs

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Columbia Nashville/River House Artists' Luke Combs has confirmed his first ever headlining stadium tour for 2022. The announcement comes shortly after Combs' Entertainer Of The Year win at "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" on Wednesday (11/10), where he debuted his new song, "Doin' This," which was released today (11/12). Confirmed shows include Denver's Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 21st; Seattle's Lumen Field on Saturday, June 4th; and Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, July 30th. Opening acts for the tour will be Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.
allaccess.com

Russell Dickerson

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Triple Tigers Records’ Russell Dickerson will head out on the road for his first time as a headliner, post pandemic. The “All Yours, All Night” tour kicks off January 25th, 2022 in New York City. The 11-city tour will wrap up March 25th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets for the tour are available now with pre-sale code RDFAM22. Tickets without pre-sale code will go on sale Friday, November 19th at 9am (CT).
allaccess.com

Chris Cardenas Joins Townsquare Media As Assistant OM For Boise, ID

Former COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO evening host and morning show producer CHRIS CARDENAS is joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as Asst. OM for its six-station BOISE, ID cluster, and afternoon personality for Hot AC KCIX (MIX 106). The cluster also includes Country KAWO (104.3 WOW COUNTRY), AC KXLT (107.9 LITE FM), Top 40 KSAS (103.5 KISS FM), Urban KFXD (POWER 105.5 FM) and Talk KIDO.
allaccess.com

KHVU (Vida Unida 91.7)/Houston Launches With Morning Show Buenos Dias Familia Hosts Myrka Dellanos & Sadiel Castro And Imaging Voice Issa Lopez

HOPE MEDIA GROUP launched a faith-based, family-oriented, SPANISH radio station KHVU (VIDA UNIDA 91.7)/HOUSTON today (11/10). See NET NEWS from11/1. The new morning show, Buenos Dias Familia, features co-hosts MYRKA DELLANOS & PD SADIEL CASTRO. DELLANOS is known in the Hispanic community as the first anchor for the news magazine,...
allaccess.com

WEDG (103.3 The Edge)/Buffalo Fills Mornings With Cassiday Proctor

CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO fills morning drive with CASSIDAY PROCTOR. She replaces THE SHREDD & RAGAN SHOW who moved mornings on sister Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK) three months ago (NET NEWS 8/11). In addition, PROCTOR adds middays on CUMULUS AC WXKC (CLASSY 100)/ERIE, PA. She most recently handled PM Drive on Active Rock KCJK (105.1 THE X) and KCHZ (95.7 THE VIBE)/KANSAS CITY, where she also served as Spotter for the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (NET NEWS 11/4).
allaccess.com

We The Kingdom

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. 2x GRAMMY-nominated group We The Kingdom will hit the road in 2022. Set to kick off on March 3, 2022 in Columbia, SC, the tour will stop in 16 cities throughout the month. Thu., March 3, 2022 | Mount Horeb United Methodist Church...
