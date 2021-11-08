Scott Gaines named OM For SummitMedia/Knoxville, And PD Of WCYQ (100.3 The Wolf)

Janda Lane started in radio while in college in her hometown of Charlotte, NC, interning at WRFX. When WEND signed on, PD Jack Daniel gave her the first real shot at an air shift. From there she went to WAVF/Charleston where she was music director and 7-midnight host, then she moved to Seattle and worked for Sub Pop Records while doing air shifts at KNDD. Mark Goodman (one of the original VJ’s on MTV, now at Sirius XM) later hired Janda at Soundbreak, an online music station in Los Angeles in 2000. She was also on-air at KCRW/Los Angeles for several years while working in rock management at Silva Artist Management, at Rhino Records, at Yahoo, and finally at Fender as a video director. And finally, Rob Cressman, whom she worked with at WAVF/Charleston, hired her to co-host afternoons and handle music programming in Chicago at WDRV (97.1 The Drive), in 2018.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO