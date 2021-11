Not content to have developed and cornered the market on streaming, Netflix is now coming to take over the world of games. Today, the streaming giant launched its first wave of streaming games. All that’s required to play is a Netflix subscription; there are no additional fees or in-app purchases, and the games are available everywhere Netflix is offered. But there is still a catch. At launch, the games are only available for Android mobile users, either on a phone or a tablet. So you can’t play on your television or your laptop, and you definitely can’t play on your iPhone. Also note: The games are not available on kids’ profiles. (Sorry kids. You’ll just have to steal your mom’s phone and play more Candy Crush instead.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO