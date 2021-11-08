CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Apple Cup kickoff time set

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGsMU_0cqEofLm00

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kickoff has been set for this year’s Apple Cup.

Coug and Husky fans will be able to get some holiday shopping done earlier in the day as the game is set for 5 p.m. on Black Friday.

https://twitter.com/WSUCougarFB/status/1457763742075088900

This year’s game will be held in Seattle. The two teams have met annually for 113 years, though last year’s game was canceled because of a COVID outbreak among WSU’s team.

This year, the Cougs are hoping to break the Huskies’ winning streak. UW has won the past seven Apple Cups.

Those unable to make it to western Washington can watch the game on FS1.

READ: Dickert adds new members to WSU football’s coaching staff

READ: University of Washington fires offensive coordinator John Donovan

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

UW fires head football coach Jimmy Lake

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington has fired head football coach Jimmy Lake. Athletic Director Jen Cohen announced Lake has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, and the university will honor the terms of his contract. “Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes and their families,” Cohen...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Incredibly remorseful’: Gonzaga’s Mark Few makes first public appearance since DUI

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Incredibly remorseful.”  Those were Coach Mark Few’s comments during his first public appearance since his drunk driving arrest.  The Gonzaga Basketball head coach said he is now moving on and focusing on his first game back with the team.  “I’ve just tried to use it as kind of a huge jump-off point for positive action and positive...
SPOKANE, WA
