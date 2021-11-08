Facebook Whistleblower Boosts EU Push For New Tech Laws

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...

