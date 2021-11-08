CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Whistleblower Boosts EU Push For New Tech Laws

By Alex PIGMAN
 6 days ago
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on Monday said the EU could set the global "gold standard" on curbing the power of big tech, lending a boost to a European push for new laws against US giants. The former Facebook engineer leaked a trove of internal documents that have sparked weeks...

AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russians flock to Croatia in search of EU COVID shot

ZAGREB, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Already a favourite with summer holidaymakers, Croatia is now seeing a surge in visitors from Russia seeking COVID-19 shots. The number of flights from Russia has increased in recent weeks and it's not unusual to hear Russian spoken at vaccination centres in the capital Zagreb. Foreigners, like locals, can get vaccines for free in Croatia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
