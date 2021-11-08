How a Low-Key French Designer Went from Deep Cut to on Trend

Joanna Hogg’s new film The Souvenir: Part II technically opens with a shot of the English countryside, but the movie really begins with a coat. Honor Swinton Byrne (daughter to Tilda, who plays her mother in the film) returns from the first film as Julie, a film student struggling to become an artist, whose character is based on Hogg herself. Julie wakes up in her childhood bedroom not long after she’s lost her first great love, Anthony, to a heroin overdose—the tragedy that defines the final act of The Souvenir: Part I. Her parents tell her she is welcome to hide out at home for as long as she wants, but she demurs, and we then see her in the elevator, familiar to us from Part I, heading up to her cozy old Knightsbridge duplex, wearing the same boxy black coat that swaddled her through The Souvenir Part I and cast her as both ambivalent pariah and wannabe artist. Nico sings a torch song, and we’re back in Julie’s world—and, deeply, in Joanna Hogg’s.
Comments / 0