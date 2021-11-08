CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD identify suspect in recent seafood thefts, add child exploitation charge

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have identified a suspect in the recent thefts of thousands of dollars worth of frozen and fresh seafood from two Texoma Sam’s Club stores.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the WFPD has obtained arrest warrants for Brianna Noel Andino, 25, of Lawton, Oklahoma.

Andino is charged with theft over $2,500 and under $30,000 and exploitation of a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual.

Sgt. Eipper said Andino is suspected of stealing seafood from the Sam’s Club store in Wichita Falls on two occasions in October 2021.

According to Sgt. Eipper, during each incident, Andino brought a ten-year-old female juvenile with her as an accomplice while committing the thefts.

Sgt. Eipper said the total amount of stolen property from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls was over $4,000.

Andino is also wanted in Lawton, Oklahoma for similar charges.

According to WFPD officer Brian Bohn, the total amount of seafood stolen from both locations is valued at $8,000.

Sgt. Eipper said the juvenile is safe and will not be charged for any criminal offenses.

If you have any information on Andino’s location, you’re urged to call WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

