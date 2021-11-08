CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Meets Papoose & Praises His "Fantastic Wordplay"

By Aron A.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost wouldn't expect Ed Sheeran to get as much as love from the rap community as he does but the man is a fan of bars. We've seen him collaborate alongside artists like Eminem and The Game in the past but could we potentially see Big...

Comments / 0

Ed Sheeran opens up about his 15-month-old daughter's battle with COVID-19

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): Singer Ed Sheeran had a tough time when he along with his 15-month-old daughter recently contracted coronavirus. Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the 30-year-old revealed that he and his daughter tested positive for COVID while his wife Cherry Seaborn was away, reported People.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ed Sheeran Cleared To Perform On ‘SNL’

Ed Sheeran was on TODAY via Zoom. He confirmed with the hosts that all is well as he prepares to leave London for New York for his appearance on SNL. He apologized for not being in studio with the hosts. I meant to be there in person today but obviously...
CELEBRITIES
Now a married father, Ed Sheeran delivers his kindest, gentlest album yet

Ed Sheeran, "=" (Atlantic) Since his 2011 debut, "+," the hugely popular Sheeran has presented himself proudly as a hopeless romantic. In some sense, his fourth solo studio album (pronounced "equals" ) has the potential to be the fullest realization of the Sheeran ethos yet — the first since his December 2018 marriage to his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn.
CELEBRITIES
Ed Sheeran just revealed that his baby has had Covid twice

Having a sick baby is never easy, especially when it’s your first—and Ed Sheeran should know. The singer recently revealed that his one-year-old daughter, Lyra, has had COVID not once, but twice. Poor baby!. Last month, Ed was isolating with Lyra after they both caught COVID. “She had it in...
CELEBRITIES
Ed Sheeran, Meh

At first, I hoped Ed Sheeran could be contained. Nine years ago, shortly after Sheeran got his big spotlight moment on Taylor Swift’s Red, “The A Team” — a saccharine folk-pop ballad from the English singer-songwriter’s debut album + (plus), which had already blown up in his native country — established him as a pop-radio force in America as well. Dude was obnoxiously cloying, and his music was corny even at its best, so I crossed my fingers that he’d go away soon. When Sheeran started rapping and working with producers like Pharrell on 2014’s x (multiply), I suspected it would be his downfall, but no, it made him a much bigger star. He pushed all the way to the center of mainstream pop with 2017’s ÷ (divide), even daring to incorporate dancehall into his sound on the smash hit “Shape Of You.” He duetted with Beyoncé — and she was the one who needed him to get back to #1. He headlined stadiums, performing solo with just a guitar and a looping pedal. And in 2019, he took a victory lap with No.6 Collaborations Project, an LP with all-star rappers and singers on every track.
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran Spoke About His Perspectives On Masculinity And Gender

Ed Sheeran says he thought he was gay when he was a child. During an interview on the Dutch podcast, “Man Man Man,” Sheeran revealed he has a “big feminine side.”. Sheeran says he never felt “hugely masculine,” and described what drives his feminine side, “I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”
MUSIC
How Ed Sheeran Really Feels About Backlash to His Game of Thrones Cameo

Ed Sheeran got to live out a fantasy cameo role in Game of Thrones, but it wasn't exactly a fairytale ending. The singer revealed during Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast on Nov. 1 that his TV appearance on the popular HBO series left him feeling like he had gone through a major battle after the show aired. "I feel like people's reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it," Ed said about the social media teasing that came out when he played a Lannister soldier in the season seven episode "Dragonstone." The Got audience unfortunately felt that watching him singing a ballad in the medieval woods was a bit too distracting to the plot. The Grammy-winning musician...
CELEBRITIES
Ed Sheeran planning 10 'symbol records'

Ed Sheeran is planning more "symbol records". The 30-year-old singer - who has topped the charts with '+', 'x', '÷' and '=' over the past decade - is set to release an acoustic '-' record in 2022, and he already knows how he's going to title the following five LPs.
CELEBRITIES
Ed Sheeran grows up in new album

After four years of radio silence from acoustic hearthrob and wedding dance-enthusiast Ed Sheeran, my high school tears have seemed to dry up with the lackluster album that is Sheeran’s =. With June and September releases “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” debuting No. 1 and 2 on Billboard’s Global 200, Sheeran...
MUSIC
Review: Ed Sheeran’s new album fails to meet already nonexistent expectations

What to listen to instead: Conan Gray releases mind-blowing new single, ‘Telepath’. Outshining “=” in every way, Conan Gray released a new single, “Telepath,” Friday, Oct. 29. Gray teased the song on TikTok for weeks beforehand and fans – including me – were impatiently waiting for the song’s release. I already knew I’d love the song based on the sliver Gray showed on TikTok – however, the song surpassed all my expectations.
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran talks about his new music, fatherhood and more

Joining TODAY live from London, Ed Sheeran opens up about how marriage, new fatherhood and the death of a friend all went into the album, “=,” particularly the song “Visiting Hours.” He also reacts to video of himself doing an unsuccessful TV audition at 16 and gets a surprise from the woman who rejected him then.Nov. 4, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Ed Sheeran’s Wife & 14-Month-Old Daughter Lyra Helped Inspire His New Album

Ed Sheeran is out of quarantine and ready to rock! Less than two weeks after announcing he’d tested positive for Covid-19, British singer-songwriter Sheeran has revealed he’d been released from isolation and cleared to perform on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. Sheeran tested positive for Covid-19 almost immediately...
CELEBRITIES
Behind the Song: “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Since his first record release in 2011 titled + (pronounced “plus”), Ed Sheeran has produced some of this era’s most esteemed ballads. For his debut album, the English singer/songwriter penned the hit single “The A Team.” After this breakout success, Sheeran continued to produce heartachingly beautiful lyrics on all four of his currently released albums. Another example of the artist’s songwriting expertise is, of course, “Thinking Out Loud.”
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran ‘Shivers’ His Way to the Top of Texoma’s Six Pack

First day of a new month and we have a new number one to kickoff November. Hopefully you had a safe and happy Halloween. I have some scary news for the Six Pack this week. The same six songs just rotated spots the whole week. Hopefully your favorites made those top spots. If they didn't, remember to get your votes in every day for Texoma's Six Pack. You can do it right now by clicking that button below.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ shows maturity in his lyrics but not in his sound

Four years after his last smash hit album, Ed Sheeran came back with his fifth studio album Equals. The album features 14 new tracks including two singles he released during the summer, “Bad Habits,” a hit made for clubbing, and “Shivers,” the next possible “Shape of You.” Both singles dominated the charts for several weeks which isn’t unusual for Sheeran’s singles.
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran got married, but audiences are barely engaged on ‘=’

Imagine listening to Ed Sheeran sing his wedding vows. For 48 minutes. That’s what Sheeran’s latest album is like — and as is the case at most weddings, you’ll need to be at least a little drunk to have a good time. Because everyone adores math, the pop singer-songwriter named...
CELEBRITIES

