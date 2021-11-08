Sanctions among tools U.S. could tap against supporters of Ortega government -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. and Polish diplomats condemned the treatment of migrants by the Belarusian government in a telephone call on Saturday, the State Department said, and expressed support for Ukraine against Russian military aggression. “Secretary (Antony) Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenko...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Sweeping legislation to boost U.S. competitiveness with China and fund much-needed semiconductor production passed the Senate with bipartisan support in June, but has stalled in the House of Representatives and now faces an uphill climb to become law before next year, if ever. Although President Joe Biden’s...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Monday imposed sanctions on nine Nicaraguan officials and the Central American nation’s public ministry in response to an election that Washington has denounced as a sham, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The sanctions, whose targets included the country’s energy minister and vice minister...
The United States on Monday announced new sanctions against Nicaragua government officials and the public prosecutor over recent "sham" elections that saw long-time leader Daniel Ortega win a fourth straight presidential term.
The US Treasury "designated the Public Ministry of Nicaragua (the federal public prosecutor's office)... as well as nine officials of the Government of Nicaragua in response to the sham national elections," a statement from the department said.
In the months ahead of the November 7 election, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, virtually assuring victory for Ortega and the vice president, his wife Rosario Murillo.
The United States said some of the officials targeted by the new sanctions "were appointed to their government positions by Ortega and are key supporters of the regime and its anti-democratic policies."
Moscow - Evan Neumann, whose participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted List, has accused American authorities of going "back to the Middle Ages" and abandoning the rule of law in their handling of ex-President Donald Trump's supporters. Neumann fled...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the Gulf nation of Qatar has agreed to represent American interests in Afghanistan following the closure of the U.S. embassy in Kabul in late August. Blinken said Qatar will serve as the “protecting power” for the United States in Taliban-run Afghanistan, a...
SAN FRANCISCO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexico is considering setting tougher entry requirements for Venezuelans, partly in response to U.S. requests, after a sharp rise in border arrests of Venezuelans fleeing their homeland, according to three people familiar with the matter. Currently, Venezuelans do not need a visa to...
Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO asked the Israeli government for assistance in trying to lift sanctions imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The department's decision last week to black list NSO for engaging in activities contrary to the national...
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law legislation that increases and coordinates U.S. sanctions on Nicaraguan officials after President Daniel Ortega held an election on Sunday that was widely considered illegitimate. The White House announced that Biden signed the Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act, a...
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration issued a business advisory warning U.S. companies doing business in Cambodia and sanctioned two members of the nation's military as it targets deepening corruption in the Southeast Asian nation. The measures were taken Wednesday amid growing concerns in Washington over China's influence in...
SAN JOSE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortegaclinched a fourth consecutive term, results showed on Monday, after jailing political rivals ahead of a vote that prompted threats of sanctions from the United States and international calls for free elections. Nicaragua's Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all...
(Reuters) -Nicaraguans went to the polls Sunday in an election marked by longtime President Daniel Ortega’s ruthless campaign to extend his grip on power by jailing opponents, in a vote critics labeled a farce but the veteran politician described as a call for peace. Lines of voters formed in the...
SAN JOSE (Reuters) -Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was set to win re-election on Sunday after jailing top rivals and criminalizing most dissent, following a vote that the United States said was a sham whose outcome had been long predetermined. Costa Rica, the country’s southern neighbor, also rejected the election even...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to increase diplomatic pressure and use other tools against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega following Sunday’s election that Washington sees as a sham, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. President Joe Biden is likely to issue a statement on Nicaragua on Sunday after...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday named two new officials to coordinate Washington’s response to so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that have affected U.S. diplomats and officials overseas. Blinken said in an address that Ambassador Jonathan Moore will serve as coordinator of the department’s Health...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures to ratchet up pressure on Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega just days before an election there that Washington has denounced as a sham. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill 387-35 with strong bipartisan...
Nearly 400 U.S. citizens left behind at the end of the evacuation from Kabul have escaped Afghanistan, and all others eager to leave have been given the chance, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
