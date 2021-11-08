Sanctions among tools U.S. could tap against supporters of Ortega government -Blinken

The United States on Monday announced new sanctions against Nicaragua government officials and the public prosecutor over recent "sham" elections that saw long-time leader Daniel Ortega win a fourth straight presidential term. The US Treasury "designated the Public Ministry of Nicaragua (the federal public prosecutor's office)... as well as nine officials of the Government of Nicaragua in response to the sham national elections," a statement from the department said. In the months ahead of the November 7 election, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, virtually assuring victory for Ortega and the vice president, his wife Rosario Murillo. The United States said some of the officials targeted by the new sanctions "were appointed to their government positions by Ortega and are key supporters of the regime and its anti-democratic policies."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 49 MINUTES AGO