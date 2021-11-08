Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Two helpers in Saturday's win

The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the road for the final time during their first extended road trip of the season as they head west for a Wednesday evening match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. It's an important game for the Blue Jackets after splitting the first two games on the road, including a come-from-behind victory Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. A win in Denver will give Columbus a winning road trip and 12 points in their first nine games. That would tie their best point total through nine games, a feat the franchise has accomplished just three other times in twenty seasons. To accomplish the 6-3-0 start, the Blue Jackets will need their best effort of the season.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO