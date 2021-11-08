Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Peeke produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche. Peeke earned the secondary helper on a Jake Bean goal in the second period. The assist was Peeke's second point this season and his first since Opening Night. The 23-year-old blueliner has been limited to a bottom-four role, adding two shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating in nine appearances. He's recorded three points in each of his previous two NHL campaigns, but a full-time role this year makes it likely he'll easily top that mark.
