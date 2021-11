Lundestrom (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kraken. Lundestrom took an elbow to the head from Jeremy Lauzon early in the second period and couldn't return to the contest. The 22-year-old Lundestrom has picked up three goals and seven helpers in 15 games already, so it's discouraging to see him sustain an injury. More information should be available on his status prior to Sunday's game versus the Canucks.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO