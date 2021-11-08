Focus On Upcoming US Inflation Data Later This Week

US inflation took center stage last week. A stellar CPI print of 6.2% y/y on Wednesday caused an incredible bear flattening with yields up more than 10 bps at the short and medium segment of the curve. All of those gains were held on to or even extended (in longer tenors) going into the weekend even as the US consumer sentiment (U. of Michigan) on Friday unexpectedly dropped to a 10-year low. The reason helps explain why. US consumers are increasingly worried about the inflationary impact on their finances and say there are no policies in place to reduce the damage. Inflation thus starts getting political (also see headline below) and may reinforce market’s conviction the Fed will act sooner rather than later. In contrast, the knee-jerk boost in German ST yields post-US CPI was more than erased by the end of the week. US stocks on Friday recouped some of the loses induced by rising rate hike bets earlier in the week. Gains varied from 0.5-1%. The US dollar benefited with EUR/USD breaking below key support at 1.1493/95 to finish the week at 1.1445. USD/JPY’s comeback to above 114 was unconvincing. Sterling eyed potentially crucial talks between the UK and EU on the Northern Irish protocol on Friday. They only agreed, however, to intensify talks this week. EUR/GBP fell from 0.8563 to 0.8531.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO