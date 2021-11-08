CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focus On Upcoming US Inflation Data Later This Week

By Trade The News
 8 days ago

Focus on upcoming US inflation data (PPI on Tues, CPI on Wed) and various Fed speakers. Brexit issues continue to fester with UK said to threaten Article 16 soon. China Oct Trade Balance registered a record surplus ($84.5B v $64.0Be); Exports Y/Y: 27.1% v 22.4%e; Imports Y/Y: 20.6% v...

actionforex.com

Will UK Inflation Data Rekindle BoE Rate Hike Talk, Jump-Start the Pound?

It’s a packed week for UK economic indicators, starting with the labour market report on Tuesday, CPI figures on Wednesday and retail sales data on Friday, all due at 07:00 GMT. The pound is still licking its wounds from the Bank of England flip flopping on its rate hike decision, with the surge in the US dollar adding to the pain. But potentially upbeat numbers in this week’s trio of releases might turn out to be the reminder that investors needed that a rate hike is still on the agenda at the BoE.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation Fears Ease, Tesla Drops

FTSE -0.04% at 7341. Stocks rebound ahead of retail sales focus this week. US stocks are pointing to a mildly higher start extending the rebound from Friday after booking the first weekly decline in 6 weeks. Last week stocks lost ground after inflation data shocked the market jumping to a...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Japan: Expect Stronger Economy But Softer Currency

Japan’s GDP contracted in Q3, not an unexpected result considering a state of emergency remained in effect for Tokyo and the surrounding areas through until the end of September. Weakness was evident in both consumer spending and business investment. The outlook for the economy is brightening for the quarters ahead...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Weaker Ahead Of US Retail Sales, RBA Gov Lowe Comments On Inflation

Nikkei has traded generally flat amid similar US equity session. S&P ASX 200 lagged amid RBA comments, Resources index underperformed. Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher (+0.3%) after the lower open. Hang Seng has outperformed and extended gains ahead of the conclusion of the Biden/Xi virtual meeting, TECH index...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Retail Data, Sector Earnings In Focus; Dollar, Gold Rising In Unison

After consumer spending plunged, retail sales will be monitored to determine inflationary impacts. Stocks and Treasuries sell-off together, gold and dollar rise in tandem. In the US, consumer spending is responsible for a whopping 69% of the $23.2 trillion American economy. Yet recent data showed growth in this metric of only 1.6% for the previous quarter, a fraction of the 12% increase seen during the second quarter. This could prove to be a warning about what's to come for both retail sales data and upcoming earnings reports from the retail sector, which begin this week.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Breaking Below Key Support At 1.1493/95

US inflation took center stage last week. A stellar CPI print of 6.2% y/y on Wednesday caused an incredible bear flattening with yields up more than 10 bps at the short and medium segment of the curve. All of those gains were held on to or even extended (in longer tenors) going into the weekend even as the US consumer sentiment (U. of Michigan) on Friday unexpectedly dropped to a 10-year low. The reason helps explain why. US consumers are increasingly worried about the inflationary impact on their finances and say there are no policies in place to reduce the damage. Inflation thus starts getting political (also see headline below) and may reinforce market’s conviction the Fed will act sooner rather than later. In contrast, the knee-jerk boost in German ST yields post-US CPI was more than erased by the end of the week. US stocks on Friday recouped some of the loses induced by rising rate hike bets earlier in the week. Gains varied from 0.5-1%. The US dollar benefited with EUR/USD breaking below key support at 1.1493/95 to finish the week at 1.1445. USD/JPY’s comeback to above 114 was unconvincing. Sterling eyed potentially crucial talks between the UK and EU on the Northern Irish protocol on Friday. They only agreed, however, to intensify talks this week. EUR/GBP fell from 0.8563 to 0.8531.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

European Open: China Data Mixed, EUR/GBP Bears Eye Break Of 0.8520

Whilst there are some strong numbers coming out from China, its slowdown remains apparent. Which is still a net-positive when compared to Japan’s negative growth figures. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 22 points (0.3%) and currently trades at 7,465.00. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 136.55 points (0.46%)...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: More CPI data incoming, is the inflation storm about to get bigger?

As inflation in the United States hits a three-decade high, there could be further nasty surprises on the way as more countries publish their monthly CPI prints. The focus will also be on the economic recovery, as there is a host of other data coming up, including from the United Kingdom, Japan, China and Canada. Will global bonds join the selloff in US Treasuries if inflation surges elsewhere too, or will the dollar continue to ascend?
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Inflation’s differing impact in the US and Japan

US inflation data drives Treasury yields, dollar higher. Fed funds futures posit three rate hikes in 2022. US-Japanese 10-year bond yield spread widens 4 basis points. The FXStreet Forecast Poll sees short term gains followed by weakness in the USD/JPY. Four sessions of slow USD/JPY descent ended with a bang...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Inflation Data in Focus as Supply Chain Disruptions Drag on

A busier calendar of economic data will be headlined by October inflation numbers. We expect the inflation rate ticked up to 4.5% reflecting higher food, gasoline, and home purchase/ownership costs. Annual CPI growth is still being biased higher by weak year-ago comparables when the economic impact of the pandemic was more severe. Price growth has been broadening versus pre-pandemic (2019) levels as well, and that is expected to continue in October. Retail food prices, particularly for meat, have increased substantially in recent months following an earlier jump in agricultural commodity prices. Prices at the pump rose 5.1% from September to October, building on already elevated levels. Shelter costs, particularly owner’s replacement costs and other owned accommodation costs (realtor/broker fees) have been key drivers of price growth above pre-pandemic trends and that likely continued in October given a reacceleration in home resale prices. Auto related components including new vehicle and car rental and leasing costs are expected to show another increase as supply continues to be curtailed by the continuation of the global semi-conductor shortage.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Inflation Shows No Signs of Backing Down in October

United States: Inflation Shows No Signs of Backing Down in October. The inflation bells were ringing this week as the consumer price index climbed a hefty 0.9% in October, pushing the year-over-year rate over 6%, the highest in 30 years. Amid this uptick, inflation fears weighed on consumers’ minds as sentiment dipped five points and near-term inflation expectations increased to 4.9%. Job openings came in at 10.4M in September as a fresh quits rate record and evidence of job switching may mean further delays to the labor force recovery.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to one-year lows after US inflation, UK data

Sterling dropped below the 1.34 threshold against the greenback, the lowest level since December 2020 as the USD was bid after the latest US inflation data, but the GBP struggled following dismal domestic economic numbers. Earlier in the day, the UK GDP for the third quarter declined to 6.6% annualized,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD pauses on the way to 1.2600, oil moves, US data in focus

USD/CAD remains sidelined after jumping to five-week tops. Bank holidays in US, Canada couldn’t restrict the bulls amid Fed rate hike chatters, softer oil prices. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse. USD/CAD seesaws around early October levels near 1.2580-90 during Friday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Blowout US inflation data ramps up Fed rate hike bets

The October US inflation report far exceeded expectations on Thursday, ramping up bets in favour of interest rate hikes and sending the dollar sharply higher against almost every other currency. Headline inflation jumped to its highest level in more than thirty years last month, with a combination of ongoing supply...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

US inflation is expected to tick higher. Gold fails to break an area of old resistance. The latest US inflation report, released at 13:30 GMT, is expected to show that price pressures are continuing to increase as supply chain issues and rising energy prices keep consumer prices at elevated levels. Core inflation y-o-y is seen rising to 4.3% in October from 4.0% in September while headline inflation is seen hitting a multi-decade high of 5.8% y-o-y compared to a prior month’s reading of 5.4%. As we head towards the release, the US dollar basket (DXY) is tending slightly higher at 94.22, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury is 3 basis points higher at 1.48%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Inflation Data Spikes To A 30-Year High

US stocks declined slightly on Wednesday as investors reflected on high inflation data. Numbers from the statistics agency showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 6.2% in October as energy prices rose and supply chain challenges remained. This was the biggest increase since 1991. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy products, rose to 4.6% in October. Therefore, these numbers mean that the Federal Reserve could move to tighten its interest rates policy in the next few months. It also means that Biden’s administration will not get the new social spending it has proposed. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices fell by about 0.15%.
BUSINESS

