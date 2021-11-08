CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccination bookings shoot up as Greece sees new case record

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has reported a new record high for daily COVID-19 infections, and dozens of deaths. But health officials also say...

Germany sees 2nd straight COVID case record, mulls response

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has recorded its second consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases as infections pick up across Europe. Its disease control center says unvaccinated people now face a “very high” risk of infection. The center said Friday that the country saw 37,120 reported new infections over the past 24 hours. That compared with Thursday’s figure of 33,949 — which in turn topped the previous record of 33,777 set on Dec. 18 last year. While it’s possible that the figures were pushed up by delayed testing and reporting following a regional holiday Monday in some of the worst-affected areas, they underlined a steady rise in infections over recent weeks.
Germany reports record number of new coronavirus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as COVID cases soar

ATHENS (Reuters) – Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce...
Greece sees new infection spike, rules out drastic measures

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece on Tuesday hit a record high in new COVID-19 cases for a second day running, with the government ruling out a lockdown or school closures but warning that it might need to mobilize private doctors in badly hit areas. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Vermont Sees Record Coronavirus Cases

Vermont set a record on Thursday. That record was for the most documented coronavirus cases reported in a single day. There were 591 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, November 11 — a large increase over the 487 cases that were reported the previous Thursday in the state. State officials...
Massachusetts Reports 3,708 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional Deaths Over 2 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,708 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Friday after no report on Thursday due to the holiday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 814,054. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,578. There were 187,430 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%. There are 522 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 131 patients currently in intensive care.
Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
Mar-a-Lago-trespasser deported to China 2 years later

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese businesswoman has been deported back to China more than two years after being sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents. Federal authorities say Yujing Zhang was deported over the weekend. She was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her sentence. But immigration officials told the Miami Herald she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greek anti-vaxxers insult masked film festival attendees

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s premier film festival took an unexpected turn when anti-vaxxers showed up outside the theater in Thessaloniki where the awards ceremony was about to begin and shouted obscenities at arriving moviegoers and festival personnel. Police intervened Sunday night to keep back the 400 or so protesters who had been marching through Greece’s second largest city to denounce coronavirus vaccines. They eventually left after throwing numerous flyers. About 6.5 million people in Greece are fully vaccinated and a recent spike in cases has led to a jump in bookings for a first dose of the vaccines. But there remains a hard core of skeptics about the vaccines.
Japan's economy contracts on shrinking consumption, exports

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy shrank at a 3% annual rate in the July-September quarter, as private consumption and auto production took a hit from the ongoing efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The government Cabinet Office says the gross domestic product, or GDP, which measures the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, declined 0.8% from the previous quarter. The annualized rate is how much the economy would have grown or contracted had the on-quarter rate continued for a year. Private consumption sank 1.1% in July-September from the previous quarter, according to government data.
