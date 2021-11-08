CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia Aggressively Hikes Oil Prices As Market Tightens

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia raised on Saturday the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude in December to all customers by much more than traders and refiners had expected, suggesting that the world's largest oil exporter believes the market will continue to tighten. Saudi Aramco hiked the price of its flagship...

oilprice.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oman: OPEC+ Not Worried About Potential U.S. SPR Release

The OPEC+ group is not concerned about a possible release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to Oman's Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Rumhi cited by FXStreet. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a possible release from the strategic American crude stockpiles as a way to bring down high gasoline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Russia And Saudi Arabia See Oil Oversupply In 2022

“Everybody is predicting a surplus of supply starting from the first or second quarter,” next year, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told Bloomberg on the sidelines of this week’s oil industry even in Abu Dhabi. The only question is when exactly that surplus will take place—but the difference is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The U.S. Shale Patch Is Back In Growth Mode

U.S. shale production is finally ready to grow again, with output set to climb next year due to increased spending in the Permian. The rise in output will be lower than 2018 and 2019 due to the newfound capital discipline of shale companies. Inflation and labor costs are the two...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Real Reason Russia Isn’t Pumping More Gas

Natural gas prices have been ceding ground with the selling pressure primarily driven by the delayed onset of winter and weak cash pricing. Natural gas prices were quoted at a seven-week low of $4.77/MMBtu on Monday's intraday session, 23% below the 13-year high they attained a month ago. The gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Set For Third Consecutive Week Of Losses

Oil prices fell early on Friday and were headed for a third consecutive week of losses, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and the market continues to guess whether the Biden Administration will act now to try to bring down high gasoline prices. As of 9:55 a.m. EST, WTI Crude was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

A plethora of bearish factors is driving oil prices lower, with both WTI and Brent set for a third weekly loss in a row. Whilst crude prices have been relatively range-bound recently, hovering within the $80-85 per barrel range, they are poised to suffer their third weekly decline in a row. Beyond the backwardation in the futures markets, several trends point towards a further weakening in crude. The Biden Administration is expected to take a decision on further SPR releases in the upcoming days. In addition, demand prospects have soured a bit lately as OPEC cut its Q4 2021 demand forecast by 330,000 b/d as high energy prices and inflation hamper economic recovery. Last but not least, a strengthening dollar is putting additional pressure on crude. Against this background, the Brent global benchmark traded around $82 per barrel, whilst WTI was assessed around $80.5 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure From A Strong Dollar

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging lower on Friday, putting the market in a position to finish the week with a loss. The usual supply and demand factors may have taken a back seat this week to the U.S. Dollar, which continued to firm on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will speed up the pace of its interest rate hikes in an effort to tame inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin said that the rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas. The rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas, Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Adventurous options traders placed bets this week on oil prices hitting $250 and even $300 per barrel, betting for the first time this year that oil could exceed $250, ICE Futures Europe data cited by Bloomberg showed. On Thursday, options traders traded the equivalent of 5 million barrels of Brent...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Pressured by investors and society, the global oil industry is looking for ways to stay in the game by meeting the world's growing demand for energy, including crude, with the lowest carbon emissions possible. Such a feat by an industry so entrenched into our existence could surely secure its position...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

The Democratic-sponsored $1-trillion infrastructure bill last weekend became the latest bullish driver of oil prices. More consumption growth lies in wait once travel begins in earnest and jet fuel demand picks up. The Biden Administration has limited options to keep oil prices in check this winter. Amid efforts by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC Cuts 2021 Global Oil Demand Forecast Again

Global oil demand is expected to average 96.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, OPEC said on Thursday, revising down its forecast by 160,000 bpd after cutting expectations of fourth-quarter consumption by 330,000 bpd compared to last month’s outlook. In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OPEC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC Fell Short On Oil Production Target In October

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.453 million bpd in October, but still fell short of the cartel’s share of the 400,000-bpd total output hike of the OPEC+ group. Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Belarus Threatens To Cut Off Transit Gas Flows To Europe

Belarus threatened on Thursday to halt natural gas supply at a key pipeline from Russia to Germany passing through Belarus, if the European Union imposes additional sanctions to the country in response to the migrant crisis at the Belarus-Poland border. In recent days, a growing number of migrants have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Surge In Energy Prices Poses Major Inflation Risk

When the first signs of inflation began to make themselves visible earlier this year, it was welcomed as a signal of strong economic recovery. Then, however, came the energy crunch, and now the two are comingling into a worrying trend. In the United States, the Labor Department reported the fastest consumer price increase since 1990 October. The figure came in at 6.2 percent, driven higher by, among other things, higher gasoline prices.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

India Looks To Increase Oil Production By Selling Stakes In Oilfields

India, which imports around 80 percent of the oil it consumes, is looking to boost its domestic oil production and has reportedly asked its state-owned producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), to weigh a potential sale of majority stakes in two large offshore oil and gas fields. The Ministry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC

