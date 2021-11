The electric vehicle (EV) race has continued this week with a few exciting turns. For one, we recently saw the historic debut of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), the hottest initial public offering (IPO) of the year. However, another EV innovator is about to roll out a highly anticipated product that has both investors and consumers watching. Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) — an EV maker based in China — is about to debut its latest SUV, the follow-up to its successful G3 and G3i models. So far, XPEV stock is reacting well to the news.

