MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally in support of the people of Cuba will be held Monday at Miami’s Freedom Tower. Demonstrators say the Cuban people on the island have been suffering for far too long and they want to bring greater attention to what’s happening on the island. Organizers say this movement is all about freedom. On Sunday, there were numerous demonstrations and rallies in support of the Cuban people. Many who attended them said they hoped by being there it would make a difference. “The love for my country and the injustice that’s been committed to my country for 62 years,” said...

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO