Jason Aldean’s Wife, Sister Team Up to Launch Line of Politically Conservative Clothing Items

By Carena Liptak
Taste of Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Aldean and his family are wearing their political viewpoints on their sleeves — literally. The singer's wife, Brittany, and his sister, Kasi Rosa Wicks, have teamed up to launch a new line of right-leaning clothing items that are available for fan purchase now via their online pop-up shop....

Joshua Wulf
6d ago

Good! With people advertising their political beliefs I will be able to easily figure who not to waste my time on.

Brittany and Jason Aldean Dress Up As Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton for Halloween

On Sunday afternoon, country star Jason Aldean posted an amazing clip of him and his wife dressed as country legends Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton for Halloween. Aldean and his wife, Brittany, went the extra mile this holiday season. Instead of dressing spooky like many on Halloween, the couple kept it a little closer to home. They decided to dress up as a pair of country music icons, but took it a step further than just looking the part.
Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
Carrie Underwood Mocks Husband Mike Fisher’s Worst Habits In Hilarious TikTok

True love isn’t flowers and diamonds. As Carrie Underwood showed, while teasing her hubby, sometimes true love is ‘putting up’ with some annoying and gross habits. “I must really truly love him,” Carrie Underwood captioned the TikTok she posted on Tuesday (Oct. 19), referring to her husband, Mike Fisher. In the video, Carrie, 38, playfully teased her 41-year-old hubby’s home habits to the soundtrack of “If I Didn’t Love You,” her duet with Jason Aldean. Carrie listed off the “things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him,” and that included “dirty clothes on the floor,” “dead things on the walls,” and “So. Many. Hats!!” Ultimately, Carrie laughed it off, asking her followers – 1.4 million on TikTok – if they could relate.
Jason Aldean concert goers break out into 'F--- Joe Biden' chant

Country music fans were seen chanting "F--- Joe Biden" at a recent Jason Aldean concert. "Country Music Fans chant ‘FJB’ at a Jason Aldean Concert. #FJB #LetsGoBrandon," a Twitter user posted on Saturday evening, accompanied by video of the scene. "You said it," Aldean tells the crowd as they continue...
Jason Aldean Celebrates Carrie Underwood and Macon, Ga.

Jason Aldean wanted to do something “cool and creative” for his 10th album, and the pandemic-related lockdown allowed him to craft the two-album set carefully. “MACON, GEORGIA” is a 30-song collection divided equally between the albums. There are 10 new tracks on each album and five live songs. “MACON” is available now, and “GEORGIA” will be out April 22.
Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean + Kane Brown join the AMAs performance lineup

Three of country music’s biggest names are among the performers at the 2021 American Music Awards. Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are slated to perform their duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which recently went number one at country radio. Meanwhile, Kane Brown will take the stage for a rendition...
Braves Fan Jason Aldean Joins In On-Field Celebration

No one is happier today (11/3) with the World Series win of the Atlanta Braves than Georgia boy Jason Aldean, who was at the big game in Houston last night, where the Braves became the world champions of baseball. Jason posted several photos of himself with players on the field...
Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
