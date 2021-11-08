CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Farm ‘Respects’ Aaron Rodgers Right to Spew Nonsense

 6 days ago
State Farm is saying that while it does not support some of the statements by Aaron Rodgers, “we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.” That point of view, of course,...

