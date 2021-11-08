CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Move Over Murder Hornets, Ice Worms Are New Scary in Washington

By Rik Mikals
 7 days ago
Holy Cow! Just when you thought we were safe from murder hornets, now we've got to deal with ice worms!. Hundreds of thousands of ice worms are rearing their little heads out of the Mt. Rainier glaciers. Are Ice Worms Deadly?. If you see these little guys, don't be...

Discovery

The World’s Deadliest Bird Used to be a Pet

The southern cassowary is known as the world’s most dangerous bird. Native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia, in captivity the bird displays extreme aggression. Close descendants of velociraptors, the fierce dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park, cassowaries have been documented fatally wounding other animals and even humans,...
ANIMALS
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

A very strange looking Maine moose was caught on camera

Registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding spends a lot of time outdoors. Occasionally, the owner of Gooding Guide Service in Shirley sees something surprising in his travels while riding the roads, scouting for hunts or guiding clients in and around Piscataquis County. Such was the case recently when Gooding spotted a...
MAINE STATE
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Fisherman catches giant 19-armed endangered starfish in crab trap

Some starfish stand out more than others. This became apparent when fisherman Lee LeFever caught an ultra-rare sunflower sea star during a recent crab fishing excursion, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS). The striking fluorescent orange starfish reportedly ended up in one of LeFever’s crab traps...
LIFESTYLE
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

4,400-pound sunfish caught off North Africa literally tips the scales

Fishers recently hauled up a surprising catch off the coast of North Africa: a colossal ocean sunfish weighing an incredible 4,400 pounds (2,000 kilograms). At least that's how heavy marine biologists estimated the mammoth fish to be, based on its girth and the dimensions of sunfish that had previously been captured and weighed. "We tried to put it on the 1,000-kilogram (2,200 pounds) scale, but it was too heavy," marine biologist Enrique Ostale told Reuters. "It would've broken it."
ANIMALS
UPI News

Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman having a cigarette on her front porch was approached by a wandering bear that licked her on the hand. Melanie Porter said she was smoking and sitting in a chair on her front porch Thursday night in Quesnel when she spotted movement in her front yard that she initially thought was a neighborhood cat.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

New York Still Hunter Arrowed This 20-Point “Houdini” Buck in the Adirondacks

There’s a modest, 400-acre hunting lease in Essex County, New York, that has 15 members. But fortunately for Colt Russell of Ticonderoga, only a couple of those members bowhunt the lease. This often gives him a jump on on the season, as it did this year. Russell is a 25-year-old who prefers to hunt whitetails in the big woods of the Adirondacks the old fashioned way: by stalking them. He spends lots of time in the woods, still hunting with his bow.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
