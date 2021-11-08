CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

28-Year-Old Driver Ejected From Truck In Fatal Crash

By Alyssa Riccardi
 6 days ago
Photo courtesy of copcruisers.org

JACKSON – A 28-year-old man was killed in a fatal car crash after veering off the road into the woods, hitting trees and being partially ejected from the truck, police said.

The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. on November 6, on Jackson Mills Road in the area of the I-195 overpass and Harmony Road. At the scene, officers found 2009 Ford Ranger crashed into a wooded area.

Investigation revealed that the truck was traveling eastbound on Jackson Mills Road and for an unknown reason hit the guardrail in the area of the interstate overpass. The truck continued travelling off the road before going toward the wooded area and colliding into trees.

According to police, the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car during the crash. He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment where he later passed away from his injuries.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation by P.O. Stephen Cilento of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone who may have any additional information for this incident is asked to contact him at 732-928-1111.

