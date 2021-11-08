CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Cohoes police searching for missing teen

By Sara Rizzo
 6 days ago

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Cohoes Police Department is investigating a missing persons complaint. Police say Katelynn Burt, 16, was last seen in Cohoes on November 6.

Katelynn is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you know where Katelynn is or if you see her, you can contact Albany County Dispatch at 911 or (518) 765-2352.

