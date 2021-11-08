Cohoes police searching for missing teen

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Cohoes Police Department is investigating a missing persons complaint. Police say Katelynn Burt, 16, was last seen in Cohoes on November 6.

Katelynn is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you know where Katelynn is or if you see her, you can contact Albany County Dispatch at 911 or (518) 765-2352.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.