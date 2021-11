Sony, which doesn’t mess around with theatrical day-and-date releases like some other motion picture studios, can celebrate their Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossing the $200 million mark in the US and Canada. It is the second movie to do so during Covid, after Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That latter Marvel title looks to stand at $224.4M by the end of this weekend as the theatrical release, which launched over Labor Day, finally hits homes on Disney+. Worldwide, Venom 2 will be well north of $430M by EOD tomorrow. This weekend, Venom 2 is on track to...

