Revenue and earnings beat estimates. The company is scaling up and expanding its product line. The stock is expensive, but it's worth some amount of premium. The market wasn't pleased with Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ:UPST) third-quarter earnings, sending its stock down 23% on Wednesday after the release. The main beef with the report was that the artificial intelligence-based lending platform didn't trounce earnings as much as expected. But all in all, it was pretty darn good, with many positive results.

STOCKS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO