Clark County D.A. Steve Wolfson discusses cases making headlines

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced only days ago to 11 years hard labor in Myanmar, has been freed and is on his way home, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson said Monday. Richardson said in a statement that Fenster had been handed over to him...
HOUSTON (AP) — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. Ezra was placed in a...
LONDON (AP) — British police and intelligence services were working Monday to determine whether a taxi explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was a deliberate attack, as the city’s mayor said the cab driver’s quick actions had averted a potential disaster. The male occupant of a taxi was killed and its...
TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
London — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain's war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service, one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch's calendar, was widely expected to be her first public...
President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
A federal appeals court on Friday halted the Biden administration's new COVID-19 vaccine rule for private businesses with 100 or more workers, marking a victory for a group of states and businesses that say it's an overreach of the president's authority. The controversy comes after the Occupational Safety and Health...
(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
(CNN) — Theodore John Conrad showed up for work as a bank teller in Cleveland. At the end of his shift, the then 20-year-old stole $215,000, stuffed it into a paper bag -- and vanished, authorities said. That was in July 1969, and he stole the equivalent of $1.7 million...
Comments / 1