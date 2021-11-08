Biden Shutting Down Line 5 Pipeline Could Send Gas Prices Surging
A group of 13 lawmakers are urging President Biden to keep the line running to prevent further disruption and possible rising energy...www.newsweek.com
This President and Administration Need to be Ousted immediately . He is anti American and doing a great deal of damage to our Citizens snd Nation .. enough !!
we the people should have a say, impeach both and pelosi and schumer, there destroy the country, and more than ever we need term limits
go ahead and shut it down .. let's see how many Americans freeze to death under this Administration . If covid doesn't get you the Brandon Administration will . let's go Brandon . This is what the liberals wanted let them have at it on a golden platter . welcome to the New America . 🙄🤡🌍😂
