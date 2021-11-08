CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden Shutting Down Line 5 Pipeline Could Send Gas Prices Surging

By Matt Cannon
Newsweek
 6 days ago
A group of 13 lawmakers are urging President Biden to keep the line running to prevent further disruption and possible rising energy...

Vlc
6d ago

This President and Administration Need to be Ousted immediately . He is anti American and doing a great deal of damage to our Citizens snd Nation .. enough !!

Tony Zajac
6d ago

we the people should have a say, impeach both and pelosi and schumer, there destroy the country, and more than ever we need term limits

wasted outlander
6d ago

go ahead and shut it down .. let's see how many Americans freeze to death under this Administration . If covid doesn't get you the Brandon Administration will . let's go Brandon . This is what the liberals wanted let them have at it on a golden platter . welcome to the New America . 🙄🤡🌍😂

52
CNN

California just set a new gas price record

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit an average of $4.676 Sunday, beating its previous record average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. It was about a penny away from beating the record on Friday and was tied for it on...
Washington Examiner

Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
WHEC TV-10

Schumer speaks on increasing gas prices

NEW YORK N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Senator and majority leader is talking about how the increase has affected Americans. "When gas prices go up families pinch and pinch and pinch. Less money for groceries, less money for everyday expenses, less money for the high cost of prescription drugs, which we're trying to do something about in our Build Back Better Bill," Schumer said.
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
prescottenews.com

Biden Banking Nominee Wants U.S. Energy Companies to ‘Go Bankrupt’

In a newly-uncovered video, President Joe Biden’s nominee to help oversee the nation’s banking system says that if small U.S. oil and gas companies went bankrupt, that would be a good thing. It’s a suggestion that in the current climate — gasoline prices soaring and some consumers looking at 50...
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Energy prices; Hispanic voters

This is for the people that only watch CNN and MSNBC and think the current occupant of the White House is the cat’s meow. If you watched more balanced news, you might know why the current inflation has been thrusted upon us. You probably don’t know we are back depending on the Middle East for some of our oil. We are no longer energy independent, thanks to the current occupant of the White House.
WEKU

Gasoline prices are surging. Can Biden actually do something about it?

Audio will be available later today. You probably don't need a news report to tell you that gasoline prices have been surging. Prices are at a seven-year high, up more than a dollar from a year ago. Rising energy costs, including gasoline as well as natural gas and coal, are...
OilPrice.com

Energy Industry Strikes Back At Democrats' Oil Export Ban Proposal

Energy industry insiders have slammed a proposal by a group of Democratic Senators to ban U.S. oil exports in a bid to rein in retail fuel prices. "That proposal does absolutely nothing to alleviate higher prices or to make prices lower than in any sort of relative sense," petroleum economist Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and creator of the Texas Petroleum Index told Fox News.
CNN

California has the highest gas prices in the country

New York (CNN Business) — California gas prices hit an average price of $4.658 a gallon Friday, about a penny short of the highest recorded average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. America's largest state by population has the highest gas prices in...
Newsweek

